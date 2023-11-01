Top teams brace for Asia TriClub showdown in Puerto Princesa

TRI SND Barracuda, Fit PH and Baguio Benguet Triathlon lead eight other leading teams looking to reach peak form in time for the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa that serves as first-time host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship on November 12 in Palawan.

The City of Puerto Princesa, headed by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, is putting up a P500,000 prize for the top club in the premier endurance race to be disputed over a 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21.1-km run race over an exacting course in what has long been considered as the city in the forest.

Making up the early roster in the Asia TriClub are Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports with more teams expected to join the hunt.

The points will be counted based on results and number of participants from each tri club.

Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register, according to the organizing The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

Bayron has also provided money prizes in other categories, including P60,000 each for the top overall male and female finishers in the event backed by Global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA and Breitling 1884 and Global technical partners Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo.

The team with the fastest cumulative time of top five members regardless of age and gender will also receive P 50,000 while the top relay all male and all female and mixed teams will each get P10,000.

The fastest in swim, bike and run events will also net P10,000 each.

With the hosting of the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship, the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa expects to surpass the success of its inaugural staging last year as it joins the 2023 Global Ironman TriClub Championship Series as the 10th event internationally.

The Puerto Princesa event is part of the Global TriClub Championship Series held across five regions, including Panama, Oceanside, Marbella, Australia, Victoria, Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Steelhead, Maine and Wisconsin.

Ushering in the IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa are the Princesa Run, a 5-km fun run on November 10, and the Ironkids Philippines, featuring youngsters aged 6 to 15, on November 11.

Other supporters of IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa, also staged to boost domestic and international tourism, are Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana, media parners Outside+ and Sportograf.com, venue host City of Puerto Princesa and event partners RLC Residences, Sante Barley, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee and Regent Foods.