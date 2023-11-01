TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G is coming and it’s only P29,999

On November 9 to 11, get up to P6,000 discount plus freebies on TECNO Shopee store. TECNO’s first-ever flip phone, PHANTOM V Flip 5G, is expected to deliver an advanced form factor and fashion-forward design that’s perfect in the pocket

Manila, November 01, 2023 – TECNO is bringing to the Philippines on November 18 its latest premium flagship device and debut flip smartphone, PHANTOM V Flip 5G, competitively priced at PhP29,999. It will be the first flip smartphone priced below PhP30,000 in the Philippine market. Filipino consumers can now flip to a more stylish lifestyle without putting holes in their pockets with the PHANTOM V Flip 5G.

First buyers get huge discounts

Flip over to the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee on November 9 to 11 and be among the first 150 buyers to nab the exclusive promo on Shopee. Enjoy an eye-popping price discount of PhP 6,000 which means you can get the Flip phones at PhP23,999, as well as a TECNO customized portable vacuum worth PhP2,000. Customers may also avail of the buy now pay later promo – up to 12 months interest-free, for as low as PhP1,999 per month.

Consumers who pre-order the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G at select TECNO concept stores from November 12 to 17 will enjoy an awesome PhP2,000 discount on the official price, get a free TECNO customized vacuum, and avail of the buy now and pay later promo. Preorder is available in the following stores: SM Tanza, SM Mall of Asia, SM San Jose Del Monte, SM Fairview, SM Bacoor, One Mall Ayala, SM Consolacion, SM Makati, Gaisano Grand Carcar, Robinsons Galleria South San Pedro.

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G will be available on all online and offline platforms from November 18.

Perfect in Pocket

PHANTOM V Flip 5G reflects TECNO’s commitment to exploring new form factors and redefining the style and functionality of flip phones for passionate, fashionable, and forward-looking audiences. The new device is the latest revolutionary smartphone from TECNO’s premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, a pioneer in pushing the boundaries of creative and innovative smartphone design and pioneering in technology innovations.

Weighing only 194 grams, PHANTOM V Flip 5G is designed for the highest levels of comfortable use, both when folded and unfolded.

PHANTOM V Flip 5G is perfect in your pocket. It incorporates the best of PHANTOM’s cutting-edge technologies with an elegant, high-end design language. The pocket-sized device brings the outer cosmos to the palm of your hand with an innovative and ergonomically ingenious outer screen, while its hovering flip design creates exciting photography possibilities delivered by a 64MP rear camera and 32MP front camera.

The smartphone features a stunning crease-free ultra-flat main screen that provides immersive entertainment and is beautifully lined with luxury lychee-pattern leather. PHANTOM V Flip 5G is PHANTOM’s latest foldable device, following PHANTOM V Fold, and represents PHANTOM’s forward-looking attitude to innovating the future of powerful, stylish smartphones. PHANTOM V Flip 5G comes in two colors – mystic dawn and iconic black.

TECNO’s “Go Premium” strategy – stylishly high-tech

PHANTOM V Flip 5G is the latest innovation to stem from TECNO’s “Go Premium” strategy. This global business strategy sets TECNO apart with its focus on building a product range that integrates the most state-of-the-art technologies with unparalleled stylish designs to deliver uniquely premium devices.

As a result of this strategy, TECNO has consistently delivered groundbreaking products. PHANTOM V Fold 5G, for example, integrated an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system into an exceptional foldable form factor with an optimally sized flagship dual screen. The imminent launch of PHANTOM V Flip 5G promises to further advance TECNO’s premium offering with imaginative, cutting-edge technological and aesthetic design.

Reward yourself with the best pre-Christmas gift in town for only PhP23,999 on Shopee during Nov 09-11. Grab your PHANTOM V Flip 5G and flip to a more fashion forward, high-tech, connected and mobile lifestyle that’s perfect for you and your pocket. Better yet, avail TECNO’s fantastic offers on TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee and TECNO Concept stores. Flip over to the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee, TECNO Mobile Store in Lazada, TECNO Mobile PH in TikTok Shop, all TECNO Concept Experience Kiosks, and TECNO Partner Retail Stores nationwide.