Survey: 60% of Pinoys doing part-time work

AT least 60 percent of Filipinos are involved in part-time work, with younger Filipinos experiencing it the most due to financial reasons and the flexibility it offers, according to startup market research firm Agile Data Solutions, Inc.

The survey, which was rolled out online from July to September 2023 among 1,000 Filipino participants aged 18 and above through the Hustle PH app, revealed that 60 percent of Filipinos are involved in some form of part-time work, with younger Filipinos being the most involved.

According to the poll, financial reasons are the “primary reason” for engaging in part-time work across all cohorts. However, the study showed that as Filipinos grow older, flexibility becomes more of a priority compared to younger Filipinos who are willing to sacrifice time in exchange for financial security.

The study also noted that older generations perceive that Generation Zs (Gen Zs)— those whose ages fall within 18 to 25 in the survey— have “changing top priorities” that drive them to take part-time jobs.

“We see an increasing number of Filipinos, particularly the younger generation, seeking part-time employment as a means to bolster their income and attain financial stability. This trend is further driven by the prevailing economic challenges and inflation, which reached 6.1 percent in September,” Jason Gaguan, chairman and CEO of Agile Data Solutions, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The survey indicated that top factors Gen Zs consider as they choose to work part-time are flexibility, followed by financial independence and education and skill development.

Across all age and gender demographics, meanwhile, the study noted that respondents revealed becoming more conscious of their spending and have started budgeting when they engage in part-time work.

The report showed that 66.7 percent of respondents have become more conscious of their spending and have started budgeting, while 11.1 percent said they are inclined to save more for the future and 9.5 percent have increased their spending on luxury goods.

As to where Filipinos allocate the money they earn from their part-time jobs, the report showed that respondents save their money, while some said they set aside the money for investments and insurance. Other respondents said they earmark the money for groceries and household supply, and others for rent and utility.

In terms of work arrangement, the report said work-from-home emerges as the top preference among individuals of all ages.

When it comes to gender, the study said men are more likely to “simultaneously” hold down two part-time jobs compared to women who prefer taking up only one.

“The discrepancy could be attributed to a combination of factors, including differences in financial needs, career aspirations, and societal expectations,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the study noted that communication skill is what Filipino part-time workers think they need to acquire before getting hired. This was followed by teamwork skills, learning/adaptability skills, and computer/technology/digital skills.

Notably, women think employers value skills (learning/adaptability skills, digital skills, multitasking) that contribute to personal growth, while men think employers value skills (teamwork skills, leadership skills, interpersonal skills) that thrive during “collaborative” work.

As to the type of work Filipinos look for, call center roles topped the list of part-time positions. This was “closely followed” by Virtual Assistant (VA) positions, the study said.

“Indeed, with outsourcing talent in the Philippines becoming a common practice for businesses around the world, both industries will continue to thrive and grow, providing lucrative work opportunities to Filipinos,” the report noted.

On the other hand, respondents noted that call center and service crew were the “worst part-time work they did/know of” despite these roles being in the Top 5 of part-time jobs that Filipinos look for due to the “restrictive nature” of traditional work set-ups.

Image credits: Bloomberg





