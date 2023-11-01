Solon unfazed after Chinese-ODA dump

EVEN after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) abandoned China as a funding source for the project, a lawmaker remains upbeat over the revival and modernization of the Bicol Express rail line under the Marcos administration.

Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian Raymund S. Yamsuan said the clear sign of the President’s commitment to rejuvenating the Bicol Express is the recent groundbreaking ceremony for resettlement sites. The site is purportedly for the residents of Laguna and Quezon who will be affected by the construction of the rail project of the Philippine National Railways (PNR).

According to Yamsuan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “is not only bent on reviving and modernizing the Bicol Express, as he had promised Bicolanos; he is also making sure that affected residents are not neglected by ensuring that they get to resettle in livable communities.”

“This is the strongest indicator that the project will push through,” the lawmaker said last Tuesday.

Dropping the loan application with China for the project could prove to be even more beneficial for the government, as it could tap other funding sources offering more cost-effective financing packages, Yamsuan pointed out.

The lawmaker has long been pushing for the rebirth of the once-famed Bicol Express rail line as a modern, efficient, and environment-friendly means of transportation.

The initial phase of the Bicol Express revival, known as the South Long Haul project, will commence from Banlic in Laguna, traversing several areas in Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur and Albay, and ultimately concluding in Daraga, Albay. An extension of the line into Sorsogon is also under consideration.

Recently, the DOTr announced the termination of collaboration with China for the implementation of the Mindanao Railway project and the Subic-Clark Railway project, aside from the South Long Haul project.

This decision was made due to China’s apparent disinterest in financing these projects. DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, however, affirmed ongoing collaboration with the Department of Finance (DOF) to identify alternative funding sources for these initiatives.

Bautista added the DOTr is working with several government agencies and the provincial governments of Laguna and Quezon for the construction of 3,651 housing units worth a combined P2.83 billion for residents affected by the South Long Haul Project.

The designated sites are located in San Pablo City in Laguna and in the municipalities of Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, and Pagbilao in the province of Quezon.

Yamsuan said that with preparations for the reconstruction of the Bicol Express underway, the DOTr should consider adopting the “public-partnership program” (PPP) mode to get the project off the ground.

The lawmaker said the PPP mode involves tapping foreign funding institutions like the Asian Development Bank (ADB) or the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provide financing for the electromechanical system of the project. Meanwhile, the government funds the right-of-way acquisition and rolling stock. It would also partner with the private sector for the civil works aspect of the project.

Reconstructing the Bicol Express will be a “game-changer” that will accelerate economic growth in South Luzon, create highly skilled jobs in the railway sector, and open hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities for Bicolanos, Yamsuan said.

Connecting Laguna to Bicol, the first package of the 368-kilometer Bicol Express project is expected to reduce travel time between the two points. Using regular commuter trains, the time would be cut to six hours from the current 14 hours to 18 hours. Nearly two hours would be slashed if the express train is used.

The project connects to the massive North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) System, which was originally envisioned to link the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga in the north to Metro Manila and Laguna in the south.