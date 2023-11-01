‘Respect people’s right to say no to mining’

Anti-mining groups called on the government and mining companies to respect peoples’ right to say “no to mining.”

The call was made as the mining industry’s big players took part in the biggest mining conference and exhibition held in Indonesia recently, where delegates from various countries pledged to continue their resistance against what they described as systematic attacks on their territories.

“We call on governments and corporations to recognize and uphold legally the ancestral land rights of indigenous, mountain and pastoral communities and also respect the right of the communities, of the women to withhold consent, to say no to extractive and destructive industries and call to support and strengthen sustainable livelihoods,” Che Polutan, Programs Coordinator of Lilak or the Purple Action for Indigenous Women’s Rights said in a statement.

For his part, Jaybee Garganera, ATM National Coordinator said, “By being part of an international campaign, we are strengthening local resistance against destructive large-scale mining and affirming the communities’ right to FPIC. No mining should be allowed without the free, prior, and informed consent, especially of indigenous groups,” he said.

“Mining companies circumventing the FPIC process should be penalized and agencies tolerating this must be held accountable.”

“The people’s right to say no to mining ‘extractivism’ remains just and correct so long as the global capitalist logic dominates our economic and political systems,” Leon Dulce, Campaign Support and Linkages Coordinator of the Legal Rights and Natural Resource Center [LRC], said for his part.

“Whether it be the assertion of free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) of indigenous peoples, fisherfolk counter mapping, or small farmers exercising their freedoms in blockading mining projects, we have the right to say no so long as mining results in the violation of rights and destruction of the environment,” he added.

ATM, LRC, and LILAK joined a diverse group of civil society, indigenous and local communities, unions, and faith-based organizations from the Philippines, Africa, Asia, Oceania, Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa, North America, and Europe at the Global Thematic Social Forum on Mining and Extractive Economy (TSF-Mining) in Semarang, Indonesia from October 17 to 20.

According to the TSF-Mining website, the Right to Say No has applications at national, regional, and international levels using case law to argue for the development of national legislation and international protocols that enshrine the right to say no.

“It is a permanent process of mobilization and affirmation of a territory’s desire to remain free from mining and extractive activities,” says the website.

TSF-Mining seeks to strengthen the voices of mining-affected communities and workers by nourishing a platform for solidarity and collaboration.

“TSF Mining believes that there is an urgency to recognize and institute territories free from mining and extractive. Saying No to mining means saying Yes to multiple imaginings and alternatives of production and sociocultural diversity, ecosystems, and biodiversity. It means ensuring water, food, land, territory, and forests that provide life are protected and preserved for generations to come,” the group said in its concept note.

Image credits: Este News





