Rate hike dampens T-billsauction

The national government failed to raise its intended amount from the Treasury Bills (T-bills) auction on Tuesday after the recent off-cycle decision of the Monetary Board raised key policy rates to a new 16-year high, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The government only raised P12.75 billion out of the P15 billion it intended to generate from this week’s auction. Data from the BTr showed only the 89-day T-bills, which fetched an average rate of 6.343 percent, were fully awarded on Tuesday.

For these promissory notes, the government received tenders amounting to P7.836 billion and rejected P2.836 billion. The highest average interest rate it received was 6.42 percent while the lowest was at 6.185 percent.

“Treasury bill average auction yields went up for the 6th straight week and posted bigger week-on-week increases and now unusually much higher vs. the comparable PHP BVAL yields, after the latest off cycle/surprise +0.25 local policy rate last week to a new 16-year high of 6.5 percent,” Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said.

“(The market also received) recent hawkish signals from local monetary authorities on another possible +0.25 local policy rate hike on the next rate-setting meeting on November 16, 2023 to better anchor/manage inflation and inflation expectations back to the BSP’s target range of 2 to 4 percent and also to help maintain healthy/comfortable interest rate differentials to help stabilize the peso, import prices/costs, and overall inflation,” he added.

For the 179-day T-bills, the BTr said the Auction Committee only accepted P3.95 billion worth of bids out of the P6.41 billion that were tendered. This effectively rejected a total of P2.46 billion.

The average interest rate for these T-bills averaged 6.462 percent. The rates for this tenor peaked at 6.5 percent and were at their lowest at 6.399 percent.

In terms of the 362-day T-bills, the BTr data showed the Auction Committee accepted P3.8 billion worth of bids. This was less than half of the P7.695 billion tenders it received and effectively rejecting P3.895 billion bids.

The average interest rate for T-bills was at 6.592 percent. Interest rates peaked at 6.6 percent for these tenors and were at their lowest at 6.55 percent.

“The auction was 1.5 times oversubscribed, attracting P21.9 billion in total tenders,” the BTr said.

Majority of the T-bills auctioned last Tuesday were reissued notes. Only the 362-day T-bills were newly issued.

The 89-day T-bills were originally issued in February 2023 while the 179-day T-bills were initially issued in May 2023.

Last week, the BTr also raised less than P15 billion from the tender of short-term government securities as it bit the bullet amid continuous rise in investors’ asking yields.

The Treasury saw mixed results in its last auction of T-bills for the month of October with the 182-day tenor being the only one not being fully awarded.

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy | Dreamstime.com





