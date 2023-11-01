Provide consistent, credible public service, PBBM tells poll winners

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on the winners of the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to join his campaign to achieve “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines).

The initiative, he said, will allow village and youth officials to assist the national government in providing better service to their constituents.

“Through our unity and collective efforts, we are certain to push through with the New Philippines, where every barangay will be peaceful, happy, and progressive…where every citizen can be proud of being a Filipino,” Marcos said in Filipino in a short video message.

He also congratulated the candidates, who were proclaimed by the Commission on Election (Comelec), and urged them to provide consistent and credible public service.

“Let us be honest at all times. Let us prioritize the welfare of our citizens since they are the reason why we are in public service,” the Chief Executive said.

Launched earlier this year, the Bagong Pilipinas campaign aims to consolidate government efforts to implement an “all-inclusive plan for economic and social transformation.”

Millions of registered voters cast their votes for 672,016 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) positions nationwide last Monday.

As of 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Comelec reported that the winning candidates in 95.61 percent of the country’s over 42,000 barangays were already proclaimed.