PHL labor groups get US human rights award

The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) and other Philippine labor groups will be awarded the George Meany–Lane Kirkland Human Rights Award by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).

The labor group will be awarded for its “dedication and courage amidst the threats and intimidation carried out by state-led forces.”

“This recognition is valuable in combating red-tagging, and to emphasize that trade union organizing is not inspired by communism but rather a universally recognized legitimate right of workers,” FFW President Sonny Matula said.

He added, “For FFW members, it is an honor and privilege to receive this award.”

Also set to be awarded are the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO), Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), Public Services Labor Independent Confederation (PSLINK), and BPO Industry Employee Network (BIEN).

According to FFW, the partnerships helped international solidarity to rise, and enhanced working conditions and livelihoods for working families in both the Philippines and the United States.

“We anticipate that this award will bolster union organizing,” said Matula.