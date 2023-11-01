PHL is 7th fastest-growing place for remote work

MALACAÑANG on Tuesday touted Manila’s inclusion in the recent list of “fastest growing” destinations for remote work by the Nomad List, an online work and travel platform.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the country’s favorable ranking in the list—at seventh—comes amid the Marcos administration’s efforts to draw more investments in the country.

“The Marcos government has been enticing businesses to come to the Philippines, considering the country’s young, highly skilled, and English-speaking workforce,” it said.

It said other factors that make the country attractive to businesses are its sustained economic growth rate, current bureaucratic reforms, infrastructure development, and digitalization.

PCO cited the Nomad List ranking of Manila, which was posted by the World Economic Forum in its Instagram account during the weekend.

“In the listing, destinations are ranked by growth rates of check-ins made in uik my places by tens of thousands of Nomad List members using live data analyzing 299,498 check-ins. The primary rank is the most recent growth in check-ins,” Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

“These growth numbers give travelers and workers an idea of the fastest growing remote work hubs and also show the current rank on Nomad List so they can gauge the popularity of the place,” she added.

Based on data from Nomad List, the country’s capital city was ranked 7th in the list of growing top-remote work hubs.

“Tracking the country’s five-year growth from 2018 to 2022, the Philippines posted +78-percent growth. For 2023, it recorded +60-percent growth based on 10 months of data,” PCO said.

“Last year, it (Philippines) posted +1,183-percent growth,” it added.

Topping the list was Tokyo, Japan followed by Da Nang, Vietnam, Seoul South Korea, Penang Malaysia and Montevideo, Uruguay.

Coming in 8th place after Manila was Hanoi,Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, and Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The ranking was based on the data submitted by Nomad List’s over 10,000 users on several factors including cost of living, temperature, internet speed, and safety.