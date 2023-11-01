PHL asserts right to patrol shoal as China’s PLA decries ‘violation’

National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo M. Año on Tuesday said the BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39) conducted routine patrol operations off Bajo De Masinloc (also known as Scarborough Shoal), contrary to Chinese claims that a Filipino warship “trespassed” into their territory without any incident.

“PS-39 conducted routine patrol operations in the general vicinity of Bajo De Masinloc without any untoward incident. It did not illegally enter any space under Chinese sovereignty because Bajo de Masinloc is part of the Philippine archipelago and EEZ [exclusive economic zone]. Chinese vessels, as usual, conducted shadowing on the movement of PS-39,” he added.

Año issued the statement following China’s claims that it had blocked and prevented a Filipino warship from trespassing into the waters of Huangyan Island (Chinese name for Bajo De Masinloc) last October 30.

The Chinese military earlier has accused a Philippine Navy ship of “trespassing” into the Scarborough Shoal off Zambales, in the West Philippine Sea, Monday.

The People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command released a rare statement, firing the opening salvo of accusations hurled between two countries on renewed tension in the South China Sea.

“A Philippine frigate trespassed into the waters adjacent to China’s Huangyan Dao [also known as Huangyan Island] without the approval of the Chinese government on Monday,” Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command, said.

The “frigate” being protested is actually a “corvette” or a littoral ship, which can maneuver even in coastal areas such as that of Bajo de Masinloc.

“The naval and air forces of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command tracked, monitored, warned, and restricted the Philippine military vessel according to law,” Col. Junli said.

He added that the Philippine Navy’ action “has seriously violated China’s sovereignty and international law and basic norms governing international relations, and is highly likely to cause misunderstanding and miscalculation.”

In another post written in Mandarin, the PLA spokesperson said BRP Conrado Yap “illegally entered the adjacent water (12 NMs) of China’s Huangyan Island,” the Chinese name for Scarborough Shoal.

“We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation to avoid further escalation. The troops assigned to the PLA Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Col. Junli added.

Año added that China is again “overhyping” this incident and creating unnecessary tensions between the two nations.

“Under international law, the Philippines has every right to patrol the length and breadth of the West Philippine Sea which necessarily includes Bajo De Masinloc which is well within the country’s EEZ,” he added.

Año also stressed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard will not be deterred by the aggressive and illegal activities of People’s Liberation Army Navy and China Coast Guard/Militia in the West Philippine Sea.

“We urge China to act responsibly, respect UNCLOS [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea], adhere to the 2016 Arbitral Ruling, promote the rules-based international order, and stop its aggressive and illegal actions in Philippine waters,” he added.

And under the “strong guidance” of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Año said the government would protect the country’s territory and sovereign rights at all costs.

