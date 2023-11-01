NG fails to raise ₱30B from bonds sale

THE national government failed to raise P30 billion from the domestic market through its tender of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) on Tuesday.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said it rejected a total of P26.899-billion worth of tenders for the reissued 10-year T-bonds.

The bonds, which were originally issued in January 2019, still had a tenor of 5.2 years. The coupon rate for the bonds reached 6.875 percent.

“With a remaining term of 5 years and 2 months, the average rate for the reissued T-bonds reached 7.196 percent had it been awarded, with P26.9 billion in total tenders,” read a statement issued by the BTr after the auction.

The Treasury said the total outstanding volume for the series currently stands at P355 billion.

Last week, the BusinessMirror reported that the BTr was able to raise P141.641 billion this month or about 94.42 percent of its target amount from the auction of T-bills and T-bonds.

The higher asking yields by investors for short-term T-bills bothered the Treasury from raising its target borrowing for October.

Treasury data showed that it only awarded 86 percent or about P51.641 billion out of its target amount of P60 billion this month.

The Treasury did not record a full award across the four tenders of T-bills this month, settling for either mixed or partial awards.

The highest amount raised by the Treasury in a single T-bills auction was P14.26 billion, recorded last October 23.

The Treasury raised the full P90 billion target from three auctions of T-bonds with a value of P30 billion each this month.

