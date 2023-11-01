MPIC unit completes acquisition of stake in Lucena hospital

Metro Pacific Health Corp. (MPH), a unit of delisted firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), said it has completed the acquisition of a 60.88-percent stake in Lucena United Doctors Inc.

The company operates Lucena United Doctors Hospital and Medical Center, a level two, 95-bed hospital that has been serving the healthcare needs of Lucena, and neighboring towns and municipalities of the Quezon Province.

The hospital was founded in 1981 by a group of nine doctor-families and sits on almost a hectare of land situated in Barangay Isabang, outside the congested city center, and closer to the residential developments.

“We welcome MPH’s investment in LUDHMC as we believe that this partnership will bolster LUDHMC further in establishing itself as the undisputed leader in private healthcare in the province.

We are confident that this will help perpetuate the legacies of our founders and bring LUDHMC closer to their dream of becoming a completely equipped, tertiary medical center serving the Quezon Province,” Lucena United president Gerardo Carmelo B. Salazar said.

“Our investment in LUDI has been in discussion for almost 10 years, and we are excited to finally complete this transaction and start working with the LUDHMC community to expand the hospital and upgrade its medical capabilities. With this, it is our goal that residents of Quezon no longer need to go to Metro Manila for more advanced care,” MPH corporate development director Jose Noel C. de la Paz said.

De la Paz also announced the appointment of Maria Louzel Diaz-Tiozon, as LUDI’s president and CEO. Tiozon has over 20 years of expertise in strategic human resource and general management in the financial services and healthcare industries.

“She has been with the MPH group since 2014, with her last position being vice president and head of human resources and member of the senior management team of Cardinal Santos Medical Center,” de la Paz said.

MPH CEO Harish Pillai underscored the strategic importance of the investment.

“The integration of LUDHMC into the Metro Pacific Health group is a testament to our commitment to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for every Filipino. With the size and scale of our group, we will be able to leverage on shared resources and best practices that will bring the MPH standard of care to more communities outside of greater Metro Manila,” Pillai said.

Lucena United becomes the 23rd hospital in the MPH network and the fifth hospital in Southern Luzon, following recent investments in Antipolo Doctors Hospital in Rizal and Medical Center Imus in Cavite, in addition to Calamba Medical Center and Los Baños Doctors Hospital in Laguna.