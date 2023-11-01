DND, ICRC plan more cooperation in DRR

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Tuesday said that it is looking to further expand its ties with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the field of disaster risk reduction (DRR) and many other areas.

This as DND Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. met with ICRC delegation head Johannes Bruwer last October 26.

Aside from DRR, the two officials also discussed threat mitigation, peace building, and humanitarian assistance during their meeting.

“Secretary Teodoro underscored the cooperation between the Philippines and the ICRC in humanitarian actions and international humanitarian law that are significant to the Department and its bureaus. Mr. Bruwer expressed the ICRC’s continued commitment to aid the Philippine government in matters that may fall under its purview of humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of conflict,” the DND said in a statement.

Teodoro also said that in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to professionalize engagements and adopt more strategic mindsets in governance, the DND continues to value the ICRC as one of its partners.

The DND chief also highlighted the significant progress in the domestic security situation in the Philippines, especially in Mindanao, as a result of effective policies, a dependable Armed Forces, and good governance.

“Secretary Teodoro also welcomed the ICRC’s intent to collaborate with Philippine local government units, as they are willing to engage with more partners in Mindanao, given that they have regional offices in Zamboanga City and Cotabato City. He then referred the ICRC to the Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as two bodies which may also cooperate more with the said organization,” the DND statement added.

Bruwer, for his part, appreciated the productive working relationship between the ICRC and the DND and looked forward to more collaboration in the future.