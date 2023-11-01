DMW orders PRAs to conduct fresh inventory of OFWs deployed to Israel

Private recruitment agencies (PRA) are now required to submit a new inventory of their deployed overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to Israel to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

This after DMW Office-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac issued Advisory No. 26 to allow the government to strengthen the protection of OFWs, who may be affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Non-compliance shall be dealt with in accordance with applicable provisions of the Department of Migrant Workers Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Land-based Overseas Filipino Workers of 2023,” Cacdac said.

The new issuance will cover PRAs, which have deployed OFWs to Israel within the last five years.

They will submit an inventory/list of all their recruited workers, including their status, exact location, contact number, and information of their respective employer with number/address.

The DMW Pre-Employment Service will receive the said monitoring reports through its emails at buen.mercado@dmw.gov.ph or jojo.castillo@dmw.gov.ph every Thursday or immediately as may be necessary.

PRAs are also mandated to ensure the employers of the OFWs should have a contingency plan as tension in Israel escalates.

The Israeli government is currently engaged in a war against Hamas militant forces in the Gaza Strip after the latter launched a bloody attack on October 7, 2023 in southern Israel.

In retaliation to the attack, Israel launched a counter offensive in the Gaza strip.

The conflict has led to the repatriation of 122 Filipinos from Israel since October 18, 2023. Another 120 others have requested to be brought home.