Coin toss breaks tie in SK chair race in Aurora and Zambales

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga—The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairmanship race in two villages in the provinces of Aurora and Zambales was decided by a coin toss after the elections resulted in a tie.

In a best-of-three coin flips, fate favored Alex John Agabao against Noriel Torre in the SK chair race in Barangay 7, Casiguran, Aurora.

Both SK candidates got 52 votes each.

The proclamation of Agabao as the new SK chairman was immediately done after the coin toss.

“To the Agabao family who did not leave me behind when I was getting discouraged and to those who have been with me in this race, especially to my new friends, thank you for trusting me. Like my father, I will serve equally and honestly to the youth,” Agabao said in Filipino an interview.

Torre, for his part, accepted his defeat, saying, “It is just the toss coin that made the opponent win. It’s not for me this time but there is always a next time.”

A similar scenario likewise happened in the SK chairperson race in Barangay San Guillermo, San Marcelino, Zambales.

SK candidates Jenelyn Dalit and Jemimah Faith Gongora agreed to resolve the deadlock with a one-time coin toss.

Dalit, a re-electionist, chose the head side while her opponent Gongora selected the tail side.

The municipal board of canvassers facilitated the coin-flipping to break the tie of 62 votes.

Dalit thanked her supporters after emerging as the winner, and vowed to continue the programs she started in 2022.

“Thank you very much to all those who supported, believed and again for giving the trust in me as SK chairperson of Barangay San Guillermo. Prayer is so powerful. To God be the glory,” she said in a mix Filipino and English in her official social media account.

Gongora, for her part, accepted her defeat and also thanked her supporters.

“Indeed, it was a good fight. I am so grateful to everyone who has supported me and trusted me from the beginning to the end. I’m not the lucky one to win, but I’m still here to support and serve the youth,” she said.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, a tie can be settled by drawing lots or tossing a coin. PNA