CIC allows private firm access to creditor data

THE country’s public credit registry and repository of credit information announced last Tuesday it has accredited CIBI Information Inc. (CIBI), the first and longest credit bureau in the country, as an Advanced-Tier (AT) Special Accessing Entity (SAE).

A statement issued by the Credit Information Corp. (CIC) last Tuesday read that as an AT SAE, CIBI will now enjoy more privileges related to the deployment of proprietary technology. The firm will also be able “to enjoy customized data processing, flexibility in product development and special commercial terms among others,” the CIC statement read.

“We are thrilled to announce this milestone which further empowers CIBI with enhanced access to the credit information system (CIS),” CIC President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar was quoted in the statement as saying. “This accreditation represents our continuous commitment in improving the credit landscape in the country through providing credit information solutions in collaboration with our SAEs.”

This accreditation, the CIC said, also comes with the deeper commitment of CIBI in developing the Philippine credit information industry and growing its portfolio of value-added products and services to meet the constantly evolving market’s needs.

“We are very excited to embrace this opportunity and express our gratitude to the CIC, our shareholders, and our clients for their trust and continued support in CIBI for this major project. Together, we embark on this journey that will redefine financial inclusion in the Philippines,” said CIBI President and CEO Yolanda Zubieta.

Founded in 1982 through the power of Presidential Decree 1941 as the Credit Information Bureau Inc., CIBI became a private entity in 1997.

The CIC said that during the “AT Early Adopters Launch,” Baltazar expressed to the clientele of CIBI the value of credit data submission in continuously improving the CIS data quality.

Additionally, he stressed the benefits of accessing the CIC database, which presently has over 44.9 million unique individuals and almost 130,000 corporations.

For CIBI, it will facilitate access to information, empower informed decisions, and expand opportunities for all in pursuit of one goal.

This goal is to advance and bring into realization the financial inclusion objectives in the country, thanks to the enhanced data access and unique product offering. The CIC is a government-owned and controlled corporation that was created by Republic Act 9510, otherwise known as the Credit Information System Act (CISA).

The primary mandate of the CIC is to establish a comprehensive and centralized credit information system for the collection and dissemination of fair and accurate information relevant to, or arising from, credit and credit-related activities of all entities participating in the ecosystem.