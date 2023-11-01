Balisacan welcomes DAP transfer to Neda

Attached agencies under the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) expanded to eight with the recent addition of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP).

The DAP, created in June 1973 through Presidential Decree No. 205, aims to promote and support the country’s development efforts through government human resource programs.

Before its transfer to Neda, the DAP was attached to the Office of the President through the Administrative Code of 1987. The transfer of the DAP to Neda was done through Executive Order No. 45, issued by Malacañang on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

“Our development plan for socioeconomic transformation emphasizes the need to enhance productivity frameworks across government sectors and transform them into cohesive capacity development programs and incentive structures. Thus, DAP’s productivity capability development programs greatly contribute to this strategy,” Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Neda said the transfer of DAP would enable critical institutional synergies and strengthen the links between human resource development for the public sector and the implementation of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023- 2028.

As stated in Chapter 14 of the PDP, one of the government’s objectives is to rationalize and strengthen government functions, systems, and mechanisms.

Toward this end, the PDP has identified two key strategies: pursuing rightsizing in the government and improving the productivity performance of agencies.

DAP joins seven other attached agencies under Neda, namely, the Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine Statistical Research and Training Institute, and Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

The Neda’s attached agencies also include the Public-Private Partnership Center, Tariff Commission, Philippine National Volunteer Services Coordinating Agency, and the Commission on Population and Development.