Angels take on Cargo Movers in key PVL duel

PETRO GAZZ stakes its unbeaten record against a team on a rebound as the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) on Tour makes its fourth stop in the All-Filipino Conference at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna Thursday.

F2 Logistics, which shook off a tough five-set defeat to Akari last October 17 with two shutout wins over lightweight rivals, is more than ready to take on the Angels head-on in their 6 p.m. encounter in a match expected to go the distance.

The Angels and Cargo Movers are coming off 3-0 romps over the Nxled Chameleons and the Galeries Tower Highrisers, respectively, in faraway Candon, Ilocos Sur, over the weekend and both are deemed to have recovered from the rigors of the long trip and be in top form come game time.

“We need to prepare against the strong teams,” said F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego. “But we’ll do our best and hopefully no more injuries.”

Top hitter Myla Pablo, who missed the action up north, is expected to be back and join Ara Galang, Ivy Lacsina, Aby Maraño, Majoy Baron and Jolina dela Cruz as they slug it out with the streaking Angels, who also rolled to 3-0 victories over the Highrisers and the Gerflor Defenders to stalk fellow unbeaten solo leader Creamline Cool Smashers (4-0).

“Rest is very welcome but there’s no change in our game plan—training and staying focused,” said Petro Gazz assistant coach Stephen Patrona, who took over from head mentor Timmy Sto. Tomas the last time out.

Sto. Tomas is also expected to be back for the Angels, who will again be spearheaded by the crack crew of Grethcel Soltones, Aiza Pontillas, Djanel Cheng, Kecelyn Galdones, Jonah Sabete and Ranya Musa, making the duel truly a match to watch.

Choco Mucho, meanwhile, shoots for its third straight win after dropping a four-setter to Creamline as it mixes it up with the winless Defenders at 4 p.m. with Sisi Rondina also raring to soar again with her highly-charged plays.

PLDT, on the other hand, tangles with Nxled in the 2 p.m. opener with the High Speed Hitters likewise setting out for a third win in a row after a four-set setback to the Cignal HD Spikers.

The Chameleons dropped their last two games after debuting with a straight-set win over the Defenders in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SMART, Rebisco, Milcu, Kumu, Asics and SportRadar.

Games can be streamed on Pilipinas Live and PVL.ph and are telecast on One Sports, One Sports+, and SMART Livestream app, according to the organizing Sports Vision.