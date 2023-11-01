AboitizPower, WalterMart renew retail energy supply partnership

Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), through its subsidiary Adventenergy Inc. (ADVENT), recently secured a long-term retail energy supply deal with WM Shopping Center Management Inc. (WMSCMI) — the developer of the WalterMart community mall chain — to power 26 of its facilities spread around Luzon.

The partnership between AboitizPower and WMSCMI began in 2017 when the former delivered reliable power supply to four facilities of the latter. In the following years, AboitizPower began supplying electricity to more WalterMart facilities, supporting its growth in the retail industry.

In support of Open Access, AboitizPower’s retail electricity services gives its partners and customers affordable access to dependable power via tailor-fit energy solutions, power quality and efficiency audits, and other value-added services.