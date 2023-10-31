Why is critical thinking important?

Without critical thinking, we cannot thoughtfully process information and make reasoned decisions. We lose the ability to thoroughly analyze issues, understand different perspectives, spot logical fallacies, and weigh evidence. Critical thinking is the very foundations of a healthy democracy and an educated populace.

Here are a few undeniable reasons why it’s crucial to have these skills:

1. Critical thinking is universal

Critical thinking is a domain-general thinking skill. What does this mean? It means that no matter what path or profession you pursue, these skills will always be relevant and will always be beneficial to your success. They are not specific to any field.

2. Crucial for the economy

Our future depends on technology, information, and innovation. Critical thinking is needed for our hopefully fast-growing economy, to solve problems as quickly and as effectively as possible.

3. Improves language and presentation skills

To best express ourselves, we need to know how to think clearly and systematically! Critical thinking also means knowing how to break down texts, and in turn, improve our ability to comprehend.

4. Promotes creativity

By practicing critical thinking, we are allowing ourselves not only to solve problems but also to come up with new and creative ideas to do so. Critical thinking allows us to analyze these ideas and adjust them accordingly.

5. The basis of science and democracy

To have a democracy and to prove scientific facts, we need critical thinking. Theories must be backed up with knowledge. For a society to effectively function, its citizens need to establish opinions about what’s right and wrong (by using critical thinking!).

6. Key for career success

Critical thinking is crucial for many career paths. Not just for scientists, but doctors, reporters, engineers, accountants and analysts (among many others). All must use critical thinking in their positions.

In fact, according to the World Economic Forum, critical thinking is one of the most desirable skills to have in the workforce, as it helps analyze information, think outside the box, solve problems with innovative solutions, and plan systematically.

7. Better decision making

Critical thinking helps us deal with everyday problems as they come our way, and very often this thought process is even done subconsciously. It helps us think independently and trust our gut feeling.

8. Form well-informed opinions

There is no shortage of information coming at us from all angles. And that’s exactly why we need to use our critical thinking skills and decide for ourselves what to believe. Critical thinking allows us to ensure that our opinions are based on the facts and help us sort through all that extra noise.

9. Promotes curiosity

Critical thinkers are constantly curious about all kinds of things in life and tend to have a wide range of interests. Critical thinking means constantly asking questions and wanting to know more, about why, what, who, where, when, and everything else that can help them make sense of a situation or concept, never taking anything at face value.

10. Allows for creativity

Critical thinkers are also highly creative thinkers and see themselves as limitless when it comes to possibilities. They are constantly looking to take things further, which is crucial in the workforce.

11. Enhances problem solving skills

Those with critical thinking skills tend to solve problems as part of their instinct. Critical thinkers are patient and committed to solving the problem.

12. How Is critical thinking developed at school?

Much of this important skill must be practiced at school, and rightfully so! The youth must learn to think critically!

When a teacher asks a question in class, students must be given the chance to answer for themselves and think critically about what they learned and what they believe to be accurate. When students work in groups and are forced to engage in discussion, this is a great chance to expand their thinking and use their critical thinking skills.

Once they have finished school and entered the workforce, their critical thinking journey only expands and grows from here!

Finally, in the wake of ChatGPT, some argue that artificial intelligence (AI) poses the greatest existential threat of our time. Advanced algorithms can automate jobs, enable manipulation through deepfakes, and weaponize disinformation. But AI systems are still designed by humans. Their capabilities are limited by what programmers develop. While potentially dangerous, current AI lacks sentience—the ability to think and feel.

Minds design, build, regulate, and use technology for good or ill. Minds make ethical judgments with global consequences. No algorithm can replace human wisdom and analysis and critical reading and thinking skills.

I look forward to receiving your comments; please contact me at hjschumacher59@gmail.com