Triple Giga back to winning ways in PBA 3×3 hoops

TNT extended its dominance of the Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Second Conference by claiming a third straight leg title on Tuesday with a 21-12 rout of Cavitex at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Almond Vosotros was back in his explosive ways and topscored for 12 points to lead the Triple Giga in becoming the first franchise to win three straight legs in a single conference.

Chester Saldua added four points, while Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza combined for five points in the win worth another P100,000 for TNT.

The team of coach Mau Belen emerged undefeated in five games for Leg 3.

Vosotros hit a deuce with 6:20 to go in the finals, sparking a 6-0 run by TNT to break free from a tight game and take a 12-6 lead.

Fittingly, it was also Vosotros who ended the match by nailing the game-winning two in the final 11 seconds.

Marion Magat finished with six points to lead Cavitex, which finished runner-up behind TNT for the second time in the last three legs.

The finish earned the Braves of coach Kyles Lao P50,000 in prize money.

TNT took care of Northport in the quarterfinals, 18-15, and eked out a 21-18 win over Pioneer Elastoseal in the semifinals.

Cavitex on the other hand, turned back Purefoods, 20-14, to advance in the semis, where it beat out Meralco, 21-19, in a thrilling finish for a seat in the championship round opposite TNT.

In the battle for third place, Meralco earned P30,000 following a 21-16 win over Pioneer Elastoseal.

Image credits: PBA vosotros sa online





