Solon: Dropping China loan-funded projects an opportunity loss to PHL

THE dropping of several key infrastructure projects that would have been funded by China represents an opportunity loss to the Philippines, the Senate Ways and Means committee chief believes. And Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian believes the better terms from other Official Development Assistance (ODA) sources balance out the loss and actually benefit the country.

The most telling point about Chinese ODA is the interest rates for loans, according to Gatchalian, even as he acknowledged that all grant-funded projects from China have proceeded well.

“Based on our research, the interest rate of China is 2 percent to 3 percent compared to Japan’s 1.5 percent to 2 percent, meaning, China’s rate is 1 costlier compared to Japan,” Gatchalian said, speaking mostly in Filipino, in a radio interview over the weekend. “So, it’s quite costly and when you have a high interest rate, that means our taxpayers will be paying much more for those projects.”

The country, the lawmaker added, has for decades relied on ODA, “which is really mostly loans, whether from Japan, China, Korea or European.”

“But it’s concessional. For example, for Japan, we have until 30 years to pay back the loan, and with grace period of almost 5 to 10 years,” Gatchalian said.

That is a relief, he explained, “because that means for the first 5 years to 10 years, we won’t be paying anything; and then when we do start paying, we have 30 years to do so. So this is really concessional – given by a friend, or someone with whom we have good relations.”

Alluding to the projects that would have been China-funded but which were recently cancelled, Gatchalian said, “the question here is, why is the borrowing process from China slowing?”

A recent example was the Mindanao Rail project, for which the country was supposed to borrow P83 billion, but which has barely moved.

Gatchalian acknowledged it was a setback of sorts for the economy, especially for Mindanao. He noted that most of these big-ticket projects had been needed since “10 years, 20 years ago.”

The Mindanao Rail project is crucial, he said, because “agriculture is their main industry, and the rail system offers a cheaper means to deliver agriculture products to various projects. Certainly that will impact them economically, but on the other hand, if you’re going to pay much higher interest rates, then that’s one thing to consider.”

It is important, Gatchalian added, to “weigh whether what we will be paying can be outweighed by the benefits we will obtain from the project.”

He cited as example the grace period of China, which is shorter; about five years to seven 7 years compared to Japan’s 5 years to 10 years.

“This means we must start paying the loan earlier. If we just compare the economics of a China loan [against a] Japan loan, then the one from Japan is really cheaper,” Gatchalian said.

Meanwhile, he noted that, besides Japan, the Philippines has been getting ODA with better terms from Europe, from Korea, and multilaterals like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“In fact, almost 80 percent of our loans and ODA come from Japan, World Bank and ADB. They are really the ones most experienced when it comes to packaging these transactions,” the lawmaker said.

Beside the Mindanao Rail project, another China-funded project that was cancelled in July 2022 was the installation of CCTVs by the Department of Interior and Local Government, the senator said.

Gatchalian also cited Kaliwa Dam: “the new centennial water source.”

“That’s important as a water source for Metro Manila.”

The project, supposedly undertaken by the MWSS, is China ODA, the lawmaker said. But the problem is, “wala pa ni isang kusing na lumalabas [not a single centavo has been disbursed],” the senator added.

Gatchalian said his office’s research showed the loan agreement has been signed but is in limbo.

He also cited the South Long Haul project for the Bicol PNR. This has started, but, he noted, the disbursement rate “is so low — not even 1 percent, only 0.9 percent has been disbursed.”

Gatchalian listed as well the Island Davao City connector project, the bridge connecting Davao and Samal Island.

“Nothing has been disbursed for this.”

For the Chico River Pump irrigation project, only 1 percent has been disbursed, Gatchalian said.

“So in fairness, there are many good projects, but they are proceeding slowly. I heard [DOTr] Secretary Jimmy [Bautista] say that the projects are proceeding too slowly and several have been closed. The agreements were signed, but no monies were released,” the lawmaker said. “So what’s the use of having signed agreements when the funds are not there?”