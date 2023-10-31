Rundown: Was BSKE 2023 ‘generally peaceful’? 

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday was “generally peaceful” despite some reported incidents of vote-buying, violence, violation of election rules, among others, in some provinces, according to Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia.

“Generally, kapag tinignan ninyo, mula 5 a.m. hanggang ngayong oras na ito, generally peaceful ang election sa buong bansa (Generally, if you look at it, since 5 a.m. until now, the election in the whole country is generally peaceful),” said Garcia at a news briefing at the close of the polls.

However, there are still reported incidents on the day of the election all around the country, including teachers backing down from poll responsibilities, tearing of ballots, and cases of vote buying.

Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) National Coordinator Dr. Arwin Serrano echoed Garcia’s sentiments, claiming the recent polls were “generally peaceful,” although there were reported offenses, such as the distribution of sample ballots and leaflets.

“Generally peaceful at mukhang nag-behave iyon ating mga barangay/SK candidates (Generally peaceful and it seems like the barangay/SK candidates behaved themselves),” he said.

But was the recent polls “generally peaceful?”

Here is what happened in some areas in the Philippines in this year’s BSKE:

Destroyed ballots in Puerto Princesa

A group of disruptors entered the precincts in Pilot Elementary School in Barangay Kalipay, Puerto Princesa City, and destroyed the election ballots, Garcia reported Monday morning.

Police who apprehended those behind the tearing of ballots were allegedly punched by a still unidentified group, he added.

The overall registered voters are around 400, and half of the votes were destroyed.

Around 200 voters will recast their votes, said Garcia.

The group of disruptors was eventually arrested and despite the commotion, the elections in Puerto Princesa resumed.

According to authorities, Abdul Bait Bongaros, a 35-year-old male resident of Barangay Princesa, was arrested.

More personnel were deployed in the polling center.

More than 2000 volunteers back out

Around 2,500 BSKE volunteers from areas in the Bangsamoro region backed out from poll duties, Garcia told reporters in an ambush interview

“Sa buong Bangsamoro, 2,500 ang hindi magsisilbi na mga guro pero mayroon kaming 3,000 na personnel ng PNP (Philippine National Police) na sadya po naming tinrain para makapagsilbi as electoral board members sa araw na ‘to,” said Garcia.

[In all of Bangsamoro, 2,500 teachers will not serve as volunteers but we have 3,000 PNP personnel whom we purposely trained to serve as electoral board members.]

According to Garcia, their reasons for backing out vary. However, kinships in many areas are tight and volunteers who opted to quit may have chosen to not be involved in the election process at the last minute.

The poll body will coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHT) to address the issue, he added.

“You should not back out because you have the liability and the responsibility to serve,” he said in Filipino.

Vote-buying incidents decline

The running tally on vote buying as of Monday afternoon is 168, which was significantly lower than the total number of cases in the 2022 national and local elections, said Commissioner Nelson Celis.

According to his reports, 28 cases were already filed, 46 are expected to be filed within the day, and 94 cases are being evaluated.

“Napakalaking bagay po nito kung ituturing natin na noong 2022 elections [with] 1,200 plus complaints of vote buying (This is a big thing if we look at the 2022 elections [with] 1200 plus complaints of vote-buying),” said Celis.

He added that there are other alleged cases of vote buying incidents but were not “formalized.”

“This is a very positive and encouraging sign that our efforts have borne fruit and we are very grateful for the participation of our stakeholders,” he said.