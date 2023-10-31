Pagcor slates Bingo games

MEGABUCK winnings await lucky bingo aficionados when the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. announced it will hold its linked Bingo games at The Ballroom of New Coast Hotel Manila on December 10.

A statement issued by the Pagcor read that a total of P10 million in guaranteed prize winnings is at stake in the event and all players will have an opportunity to bag P1 million per game.

Pagcor said tickets are available for P3,000 each and players will get four cards per game for the scheduled ten games.

Apart from the host site, interested players may also join the linked bingo event at participating Casino Filipino branches and satellites. Games start at exactly 2 p.m., the Pagcor said.