MDPPA celebrates 50 years of advocating road safety

“WITH 50 years ahead of MDPPA, and hopefully more, we commit to be stronger, formidable, and more engaged. As we enter the era of the fourth industrial revolution, our conversations now revolves around the internet of things, electrification, carbon neutrality, and hydrogen power, among others, and we consider these concepts on the industrial policy formulation. The association recognizes that there are much more opportunities than threats in the horizon.”

In 1989, PMMP changed its name to Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) and evolved into the prime mover and game changer of the motorcycle industry in the Philippines. The association started with four members: Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha. It recently added TVS to its list of members.

In addition to being a relevant motorcycle association, MDPPA’s vision is to also be proactive to the needs of industry stakeholders and is geared towards global competitiveness and sustainable development of the motorcycle industry.

“Our mission is to address the global industry gaps in road safety, regulation compliance, environmental production and technology innovation through active consultation, representation and communication with various stakeholders,” explained Normino Mojica who is in his third year as President of MDPPA.

A force to be reckoned with

THE association is indeed a force to be reckoned with as from the macro perspective, MDPPA members comprise 70 percent of the total current motorcycle market in the Philippines.

“Our manufacturing output last year was valued at P122 billion and we contributed 1.3 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product. The members contributed a total about of P20 billion in taxes and our domestic suppliers earned approximately P26 billion from the motorcycle manufacturing activities,” Mojica said.

On the labor front, the MDPPA employs a total of 50,000 personnel, including dealerships and part suppliers nationwide.

Mojica assumed the group’s leadership in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. His goal at that time was to keep the association and members afloat and to transition the business under an environment of strict government protocols.

Despite the challenges, Mojica made sure that MDPPA continued its role to provide technical expertise and assistance in the crafting of regulations and policies of the government.

“We maintained our role as the forerunner for motorcycle manufacturing development and advancement in the Philippines. We started these advocacies 50 years ago and we are committed to continue them,” he said.

No downsizing of personnel

MOJICA noted that while the pandemic put many firms in financial distress, MDPPA members did not initiate any downsizing in the number of employees and managed to record 1.2 million motorcycle sales in 2020 compared to 1.7 million in 2019.

“I am happy to report that since 2021 to 2023, we have been inching our sales volume to 1.4 million in 2021 and 1.5 million in 2022 and we expect that this year will have a three percent growth despite the many economic variables, the increasing inflation and the rising cost of fuel, among others,” Mojica said.

Other achievements include MDPPA’s active involvement in the development and implementation of the Land Transportation Management System which will digitalize the vehicle registration process; revamp of the MDPPA website and exposure in social media.

“We also expanded our membership from four to five brands by adding TVS, an Indian brand and one of the largest manufacturers of motorcycles in the world. This has strengthened our resolve to invest in collaboration and alliance, and strengthened the voice and network of the association,” Mojica said.

Main advocacy

ROAD safety will continue to be one of MDPPA’s main advocacies. Its Road Safety Committee regularly conducts road safety seminars in partnership with different associations, federations, schools and government agencies. Here are just some of the activities that they have conducted so far:

A total of 779 activities have been conducted so far which benefitted 246,854 participants and riders from road safety seminars and related activities;

Generation Road Safety campaign was launched three years ago and espouses to spread awareness of safe riding among the youth;

The 2nd Road Safety Summit to instill the value of road safety among various riders’ associations and federations, speakers from the University of the Philippines – National Center for Transportation Studies, Land Transportation Office (LTO), Department of Transportation (DoTr), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and Red Cross Philippines;

Road safety pocket sized booklet that reminds riders of what to do, bring, observe and practice when they are on the road; and

Adopt a school program where MDPPA give free road safety lectures/seminars to senior high school students and college students twice a month.

Facing challenges head on

NOW more than ever, MDPPA is ready to use the lessons learned during the pandemic to its advantage and face all challenges head on.

“We are committed to be stronger, more formidable and more engaged as we embark and navigate through old and new industry challenges. We recognize that our industry is in the advent of major technology shifts as we enter the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Mojica said.

He added that it was imperative for the MDPPA to expand its membership so that it will be more inclusive when it deals with future challenges.

“We will also continue to collaborate with our government partners, participate in different discussions especially with regards to safety regulations and compliance with global standards,” Mojica said.