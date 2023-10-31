Manulife to allot funds for microentrepreneurs

THE Manulife Financial Corp. announced last Friday of a partnership with California, USA-based Kiva Microfund to provide funds boosting microentrepreneurs in Southeast Asian (SEA) countries—Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam—through a $1-million investment over three years.

In a statement, the Toronto, Canada-based firm said that it believes the partnership would allow Kiva to boost the volume of entrepreneurs through micro-financing loans across emerging markets in Asia and around the world. The firm didn’t disclose the amount of its contract with Kiva.

Manulife said the fund “will be leveraged to provide capital to microentrepreneurs and underserved communities on Kiva’s crowd-funding platform, making this a simple way to distribute funds quickly and open opportunities for individuals and communities without traditional access to financial services.” Once the loans are repaid, funds return to Manulife’s fund pool; and will be distributed to new microentrepreneurs.

Manulife said the fund “can play the crucial role of increasing the total funding available and accelerating the speed of funding loans for entrepreneurs.”

The collaboration will also empower Kiva to conduct lean data studies and publish valuable insights on outcomes for borrowers, further strengthening a knowledge base for financial inclusion and ensuring that Kiva continues to help lending partners have the most beneficial outcomes for their clients.

This recent commitment from Manulife aligns with one of critical key areas of focus within Manulife’s agenda, the firm said. This agenda aims “to drive inclusive economic opportunities to create a more even playing field for all,” Manulife said.

Through the partnership with Kiva, Manulife will help to accelerate the upward mobility of underrepresented groups and make financial solutions more accessible, the firm’s statement read.

Manulife said the partnership will be launched in three phases over the coming three years, “with local activation campaigns targeting different markets, sectors, and causes that resonate with Manulife’s customers, employees, agents and Kiva’s network of lenders.”