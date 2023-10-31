Four reported dead, 4 injured in Mindanao election violence

At least four persons were reported killed in the conduct of this year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE), with two of the victims coming from Maguindanao Del Norte and the other two from Lanao Del Sur.

As of this writing, however, only the shooting incidents in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao Del Norte, that left two voters dead and four others wounded, were officially confirmed by authorities.

This incident took place at around 6 a.m. as victims Juhaimin Ube and one alias “Mistake” was heading to their polling precinct.

The four wounded were identified as Mohalidin Solaiman, Jerik Alon, Nasrudin Salik, and Harong Tating.

Initial reports from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region identified the suspects as Romar Abas alias “Mok,” Keds Lidasan, along with one Michael Abas, and a certain Teng Kapaya.

Investigations are now ongoing to determine whether this attack was election motivated as the victims were reportedly the supporters of a rival barangay chairman candidate

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. ordered the immediate tracking and arrest of the gunmen behind this shooting in Maguindanao Del Norte.

“Hot pursuit” operations are now ongoing against the four gunmen and additional police forces are now deployed to prevent this incident from escalating.

In the Lanao Del Sur incidents, unconfirmed reports identified the fatality as one Madid Bao and reportedly the husband of the incumbent barangay chair of Barangay Poktan and the other fatality was a still unidentified poll worker.

The incident took place at around 6:25 a.m. in the vicinity of Bayabao Central School.

No other details were immediately available.

As this developed, Acorda said the PNP has so far recorded 31 cases of election-related incidents (ERI) and 17 cases of vote-buying nationwide.

Of the 31 ERIs, 10 were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Administration Region in Muslim Mindanao; Cordillera with five; Region 10 with four; Region 1 three, Region 8 three, Region 5 with two, Region 7 another two, while Region 4A and Region 9 recorded one apiece.

As this developed, Acorda said the PNP is ready to respond to any election-related activities and incidents during this year’s BSKE.

“As voting centers across the nation opened their doors this morning, we stand ready to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of these elections. We are dedicated to upholding the integrity and sanctity of this democratic process,” the PNP chief said in a separate statement.

And while there are reports of suspected election-related incidents during the nine-day campaign period for the BSKE, Acorda said these did not significantly impact the overall security landscape of the electoral process.

“The enforcement of the money ban implemented two days ago is being closely monitored. Additionally, the liquor ban, in effect since yesterday [Sunday] and lasting until midnight today, is being actively enforced,” the PNP chief stressed.

And on reports on vote buying that their operatives on the ground have detected, Acorda said they have already forwarded the reports to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for appropriate action.

“We have made extensive preparations to ensure the safety and integrity of the voting process. Our dedicated personnel are strategically positioned in areas under Comelec control, such as Libon, Albay, and Negros Oriental, where relative peace and order have been observed. On the other hand, our forces remain on high alert in other areas with security concerns,” he added.

And while there are significant incidents noted in these areas, the PNP chief said the current situation remains manageable.

“Yesterday [Sunday] Comelec Chairman Honorable George Erwin Garcia, and I visited and assessed the situation in Abra province. Necessary measures have been in place to ensure that our men on the ground can swiftly respond to any security-related concerns,” Acorda noted.

This includes the deployment of trained PNP personnel as special electoral boards in selected polling centers to maintain the integrity of the voting process.

“Our purpose is clear and that is to establish a space where the voices of our citizens can reverberate with strength and clarity. These elections are the pillars of our democracy, and it is our duty to protect the integrity of every vote, every voter, and every individual longing for a just, liberated, and peaceful BSKE elections,” Acorda said.

The PNP chief also appealed to the voting public not to sell their votes.

“Let us reject any attempts to compromise the integrity of our democratic process. Our vote is sacred; let it lead us towards a brighter future for our beloved nation and its youth,” he added.

Acorda also urged all members of the uniformed service to remain apolitical and non-partisan in this constitutionally mandated political exercise.

“We are the protectors of our democracy, and we must not let the Filipino people down,” he added.

“This electoral exercise is more than just a mere task; it is a fundamental civic responsibility that requires the collective effort of all individuals. By joining forces and working together, we can take pride that whatever the outcome may be, it genuinely reflects the voice of the people. As the Latin saying goes, ‘vox populi, vox suprema lex,’ the voice of the people is the supreme law!” the PNP chief emphasized.