DTI pushes initiatives to harness AI as ‘tool’ to boost productivity

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is planning to subsidize more online courses given the poor connectivity in the country, and provide skills-based tax incentives for employers in line the agency’s goal to tap artificial intelligence (AI) as a “tool” to ramp up productivity in the country.

“For the subsidy, we’re crafting a training program under the Malikhaing Pinoy for creative workers,” Rafaelita M. Aldaba, DTI Undersecretary for Competitiveness and Innovation Group told the BusinessMirror in a Viber message.

Meanwhile, for the “skills-based” incentives for employers, Aldaba said this is “partly available to companies under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises [CREATE] Act if they choose enhanced deductions under the Strategic Investment Priority Plan [SIPP] menu of incentives, further explaining that additional deductions include trainings.”

Under the 2022 SIPP, AI falls under the Tier III, along with research and development and activities adopting “advanced” digital production technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

The Trade official said DTI is suggesting these incentives to the government as it aims to make use of AI in addressing the country’s socioeconomic, health, environment, and education problems.

At a recent forum, Aldaba said there is a need to ensure that a “proper environment” would allow AI to thrive as well as make sure that the challenges of adopting AI in the country would be addressed.

The Trade official underscored, “This is really crucial in order for us to successfully uplift our people and ensure that we’re able to address poverty.”

With the specific suggestions she mentioned, she further explained, “It would be easier for us to be able to target a lot of our workers and be able to benefit from this new technology that would not…it’s not going to replace us but it’s really to augment our productivity.”

Apart from subsidizing and incentivizing students and employers to utilize AI in the country, Aldaba said DTI continues to implement its AI information and awareness campaign and engage in public discussions on AI to “ensure that its benefits are understood by as many as possible.”

Aldaba said this in response to what Senator Loren Legarda said about the funding for putting up the Center for Artificial Intelligence (CAIR), which is unfunded under the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

Legarda said earlier this month during a Senate hearing that the agency should continuously conduct workshops and capacity-building initiatives on AI, while the infrastructure is yet to be set up to help the country keep pace with the AI evolution in the global landscape.

“All our research on AI will not ensue until the structure is done and then we fund the acquisition of computers, etc. So that will by 2025 and beyond, so by that time, all Asean neighbors advance, tayo wala,” Legarda said.

Aldaba said the agency would need funds for space, supercomputers, and salaries to hire all necessary staff.

However, Aldaba also mentioned that DTI is already “discussing a loan program with the Asian Development Bank [ADB] to fund our Industry 4.0 Transformation plans to include the building of CAIR and I4.0 facilities as part of the DTI Innovation Gateway that will be created to pave the way for the digital and industrial transformation of industries and micro small and medium enterprises, bridge the gaps between innovation and entrepreneurship, acceleration of R&D commercialization, and support for spin-offs and start-ups.”