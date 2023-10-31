Don’t bring kids to cemeteries, DOH chief reminds parents and guardians

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday strongly advised the public against bringing small children to cemeteries to prevent possible injuries and diseases caused by overcrowding.

“I am advising parents and caregivers not to bring small children to cemeteries as overcrowding and intense heat and sudden unexpected downpour may cause diseases to small children,” Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa warned.

Herbosa added that although the rate of Covid-19 infection is plateauing, the threat of the disease is still present.

The Health chief noted that there are still sporadic cases and uptick of cases in some regions.

Also, small children may have low resistance against infections.

Herbosa also cautioned against patronizing ambulant vendors inside and outside of the cemeteries selling green mangoes, sandwiches, fruit juices, and other similar foodstuff.