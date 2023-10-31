DOJ: Not all government agencies are exempt from securing solicitation permits

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has declared that not all government agencies are exempt from securing public solicitation permits from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a two-page legal opinion, DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez noted that only national government agencies (NGAs), government owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), state universities and colleges (SUCs) and other governmental agencies whose charters or special laws allow them to solicit or conduct fund drives are exempted from the requirement of securing DSWD permits.

The DOJ issued the legal opinion in response to the letter-request of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian asking whether government agencies are exempt from obtaining public solicitation permits from the DSWD, considering that Presidential Decree P.D. 1564 only mentions duly organized private and semi-governmental entities, associations, and does not mention government entities.

The DOJ told Gatchalian that DSWD’s Section 6.1.2 Memorandum Circular No. 17 Series of 2014, or the Revised Omnibus Rules and Regulations on Public Solicitation provides that NGAs, GOCCs, SUCs and other government agencies and nongovernment organizations (NGO) operating in the country are planning to solicit or receive contributions from the public for charitable public welfare purposes will have to secure an authority to solicit from the DSWD.

Among those exempted from the requirements are organizations and agencies created by law that specifically allows them to solicit and conduct fund campaign; fundraising activities conducted by the Sangguniang Barangay for barangay projects; solicitation activity that will be undertaken only in one city or municipality; caroling during Christmas season and other forms of solicitation intended for religious purposes.

“The above-mentioned provision states in no uncertain terms that as a rule, NGAs, GOCCs, SUCs, and other government agencies must secure public solicitation permits from your Department,” the DOJ said.

“However, a notable exception applies to NGAs, GOCCs, SUCs, or other government agencies whose charters or special laws provide them the authority to solicit and/or conduct fund drives,” it added.

Also exempted from securing solicitation permits from DSWD, according to the DOJ, are local government units since the Local Government Code of 1991 allows the City Mayor or Municipal Mayor to issue permits without the need of approval from any national agency, for the holding of activities for any charitable or welfare purpose.