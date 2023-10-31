Diesel, kerosene prices cut by ₱1.25/liter, gas up P0.45

In separate advisories, gasoline prices will go up by P0.45 per liter. Diesel and kerosene prices, meanwhile, will go down by P1.25 per liter and P1.20 per liter, respectively.

Petron, Shell, Caltex, Total, Unioil, Phoenix, PTT, Seaoil, Jetti will implement their price adjustments at 6 a.m. of October 31. Cleanfuel said it would implement its new prices at 12:01 a.m.

These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P14.2 per liter increase for gasoline, P10.45 per liter for diesel and P5.05 per liter for kerosene.

Oil firms adjust their pump prices every week to reflect movements in the world oil market.

Last week, pump prices rose by 95 centavos per liter for gasoline, P1.30 per liter for diesel and P1.25 per liter for kerosene.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





