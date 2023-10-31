CIS Bayad renews deal with fintech company

CIS Bayad Center Inc. (Bayad) announced last Friday the renewal of its partnership with Ventaja International Corp., a financial technology company (fintech) institution, to continue the firms’ bill-payments system integration.

In a statement, CIS Bayad said the renewed partnership allows the continuous integration of biller brands in Ventaja’s mobile application (Payremit) and through Ventaja’s domestic and international payment centers. With this, even Filipinos overseas can be able to help settle their families’ bills in the Philippines and regularly pay for their government contributions at the same time, the CIS Bayad said.

“We continue to expand our payment footprint globally, as we aim to elevate the payment experience of our kababayans,” Bayad president and CEO Lawrence Y. Ferrer was quoted in the statement as saying. “Our goal is centered on boosting their financial wellbeing, as we help them seamlessly settle their families’ bills in the Philippines, and at the same time, invest for their future through government contributions.”

Ventaja was initially developed as a telecom prepaid card provider for Filipino migrant workers and Filipinos based overseas. It now offers a variety of financial services such as remittance, loading and bills payment services for both government and household utilities, all of which, are powered and supported by Bayad’s biller-aggregator system.

“We are with Ventaja in helping OFWs strengthen their ties to home, and we highly value every story of hard work that our kababayans experience before they are able to provide for their families’ needs back home,” Ferrer added.

Ventaja president and CEO Vincent D. Grey expressed his gratitude to Bayad for the continued partnership.

“We are thrilled and grateful for our renewed partnership with Bayad as we both maximize the opportunity to offer enhanced payment services to Filipinos overseas,” Grey was quoted in the statement as saying. “This way we can further financial inclusion and help boost the country’s economic growth.”