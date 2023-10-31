BusinessMirror Coming of Age: 18 years of excellence and growth

BusinessMirror stands tall in the ever-changing post-pandemic landscape, marking its 18th year as a beacon of insightful news, giving a broader look and encapsulating the essence of “coming of age” in the new normal.

With the transformative changes that have unfolded in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has pushed societies, businesses, and individuals to adapt to a new reality.

Businesses have embraced digitization, remote work, and sustainable practices. Governments have reevaluated their priorities, focusing on public health and economic resilience.

BusinessMirror has been a dedicated chronicler of these changes, providing in-depth coverage of how the great reset has affected various sectors.

D. Edgard A. Cabangon, Chairman, ALC Group of Companies

From reportage on supply chain disruptions to the growth of the digital economy, this daily business news publication has been a valuable resource for Filipino people and foreign readers.

The 18 years of BusinessMirror’s existence have witnessed an evolution of reporting in the digital age.

As the public increasingly shifts to online platforms for their news consumption, BusinessMirror has not only kept pace but excelled in embracing the digital realm.

T. Anthony C. Cabangon, Publisher, BusinessMirror

Its website and mobile app have become essential tools, offering real-time news, in-depth analysis, and interactive features that reflect the needs of a tech-savvy audience.

At a time when fake news and misinformation run rampant, BusinessMirror has remained committed to the highest standards of journalism.

Its seasoned reporters and editors have ensured that accuracy, impartiality, and ethics remain at the core of every story.

This commitment to quality journalism has earned the publication the trust and respect of the general public.

The anniversary celebration highlights how BusinessMirror itself has grown, evolved and received continuous recognition and excellence in journalism over the years.

“All these awards, it’s not to brag about, but actually it’s the excellence and hard work of our staff, who is really our asset, the ones really doing it,” BusinessMirror Publisher T. Anthony C. Cabangon said this during the opening of the anniversary celebration at a hotel in Pasay City.

It has chronicled the dynamic landscape of the Philippines’ business industry, adapting to the evolving trends.

Furthermore, the milestone highlights the committed team of reporters, editors, and staff who have contributed individual’s expertise and passion to make BusinessMirror a reputable name in journalism.

“Our people are actually the best in this. People strive, the BusinessMirror strives, and we also run,” Cabangon concluded.

ALC Group of Companies Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon, in his inspirational remarks, thanked the paper’s friends, advertisers and supporters and reminded everyone that everything sprang from the dream of his late father, the businessman-philanthropist Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon-Chua, whose lifelong love for the mass media led him to found a business daily promising a “broader look” in October 2005. Edgard Cabangon assured BM’s friends and advertisers they will continue to support their father’s legacy.

The event kicked off with an ecstatic wine toast, bringing together key figures of the BusinessMirror, including the esteemed BusinessMirror President Benjamin V. Ramos, Editor-in-Chief Lourdes M. Fernandez, Advertising Sale Manager Aldwin M. Tolosa, Circulation Manager Rolando M. Manangan, and Vice President for Human Resources and Administration Loida S. Virtudazo and graced by the presence of the newspaper’s valued partners who have supported the publication throughout its 18 years of dedicated service.

These partnerships have been crucial in enriching the quality and breadth of business news and their presence at the celebration symbolized the enduring relationships forged over time.

Amidst the heartfelt speeches and reflections on BusinessMirror’s journey, the celebration was not without its share of fun and excitement.

An exciting round of “Bring Me” and raffle games engaged the participants and guests. Laughter and cheer filled the room as they excitedly participated in the games, vying for exciting prizes that served as tokens of appreciation for their continuous support.

The publication’s commitment to high-quality reporting and its impact on society sets it apart as a vital source of information for businesses, policymakers, and the general public.

As BusinessMirror continues to mature in the field of journalism and publication, one can only anticipate further achievements, innovations, and a continued commitment to its mission of providing people with a broader look.