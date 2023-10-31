BIR alerts online sellers on start of tax payment

ONLINE sellers will be required to start paying withholding taxes by December as the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) expects the guidelines to be completed before the end of the year.

BIR Assistant Commissioner Jethro M. Sabariaga recently told reporters the agency is approaching the tail-end of its legal scrubbing of the guidelines on the 1-percent withholding tax for online businesses.

Sabariaga said the draft guidelines had to undergo legal scrubbing to ensure these would be consistent with provisions of the law and applicable to various industries.

“It already took a long time to study the issues from its first exposition, so the process could be shorter and we might just come up with it [set of rules] before the start of December,” Sabariaga said. “It will not be unreasonable; expect it before the start of December.”

The BIR official said the tax-collecting agency is still currently taking note of the possible comments and making enhancements to the final draft. The BIR is also taking note of objections on certain provisions by online sellers, according to Sabariaga.

He assured that these comments will be studied and taken into consideration. But since this is already the final draft, it will not take long for the BIR to complete the process on the tax, Sabariaga said.

Based on the final draft, the provisions state that Electronic Marketplace Operators shall remit 1 percent of withholding tax except when the annual total gross remittances to an online merchant for the past taxable year has not exceeded P250,000.

An exception is also applicable when the cumulative gross remittances to an online merchant in a taxable year has not yet exceeded P250,000 and the online merchant is a cooperative duly registered with the BIR with a valid Certificate of Tax Exemption.

Gross remittance is defined as the total amount of the value of the goods or services, net of sales returns; separately billed delivery or shipping fee; and value-added tax, collected by the e-marketplace operator from the online consumer and subsequently remitted to the online seller, among others.

The BIR announced earlier it is banking on increased consumer spending during the holiday season and higher government spending in the remaining months to meet its P2.6-trillion revenue-collection target this year.

Sabariaga said they remain optimistic the BIR will hit collection targets this year on the back of better economic activities.

The BIR is trailing behind its revenue collection target in the nine months ending in September, according to latest Bureau of the Treasury data.

Treasury data showed that the bureau was only able to collect P1.858 trillion out of its P1.933 trillion programmed target for the January to September period.

This brings the BIR some P742 billion away from its P2.6 trillion full-year target collection.