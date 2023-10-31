Be on guard vs election fraud, DILG chief reminds electorate

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday urged all Filipino voters to immediately report fraud and cheating incidents in polling precincts during this year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Abalos made this call shortly before casting his vote at Highway Hills Integrated School at Barangay Highway Hills in Mandaluyong City.

He added that ensuring fraud free and credible elections is a greater responsibility of the voters than just merely casting their votes.

Reiterating his message against vote buying, Abalos said the electorate must consider that barangay leaders will be key in the efficient and effective delivery of basic services in their respective communities for the next three years.

Abalos also commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) for effectively maintaining peace and order throughout the country on the days leading to the BSKE.

He said the proactive actions of the PNP and its coordination with the Commission on Elections resulted in creating a generally peaceful situation throughout the nation.

Meanwhile, PNP-National Capital Region Police Office Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the barangay polls in NCR are generally peaceful so far with only four cases of vote-buying reported in Metro Manila and three incidents of violation of the liquor ban.