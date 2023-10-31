Ban POGOs immediately, completely, President asked

SENATOR Sherwin T. Gatchalian is urgently pleading with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the complete and immediate banning of Philippine Overseas Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the wake of a shocking revelation exposing a POGO hub’s alleged involvement in prostitution.

“This is probably the worst that POGOs have ever been. It’s profoundly disturbing. What we’re witnessing here is essentially a self-contained hub for sexual exploitation and slavery,” emphasized Gatchalian.

“This incident provides stark confirmation of the concerns we’ve voiced for quite some time now – that criminal activities associated with POGOs will continue to intensify unless we shut down the entire industry,” he added.

Following the raid, authorities said seven trafficked Filipinas were discovered in an “aquarium-style” viewing room where customers can allegedly choose women to hire. This room was located next to a massage parlor/spa offering illicit services. Each room had a “menu” written in Chinese, allowing clients to choose from different sexual services. Condoms and other sex paraphernalia were also recovered during the raid.

It was learned that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) issued an Internet gaming license to Smart Web Technology Corp., located in a 6-story building along Williams Street in Pasay City, but subsequently cancelled the license.

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the company continued its operations—under a different name in September this year—even after the Pagcor revoked its license, according to Gatchalian.

In an earlier bid to improve the regulation of POGOs, the Pagcor had invalidated all POGO licenses as of September this year. In POGO’s place, Internet Gaming Licenses (IGLs) were issued. The Pagcor earlier said a complete list of IGL owners will be released by the end of the month.

During the October 27 raid, over 700 victims, Filipinos and foreign workers, were found at the POGO hub on Williams Street. Citing updates from police authorities, Gatchalian said inquest proceedings were ongoing. As of press time, 15 individuals are poised to face human trafficking and prostitution charges.

Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, had earlier led the release of a committee report advocating the banning of POGO operations in the country.

In pressing for the expulsion of POGO operators, he cited rising criminal activities attributed to the industry including human trafficking, forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnapping-for-ransom, theft, robbery-extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, grave coercion, investment scam, cryptocurrency scam, love scam, and the most recent case, prostitution.