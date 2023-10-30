‘Zombeauties’ remind COP5 delegates on horrors of mercury-laced cosmetics

ENVIRONMENTAL group EcoWaste Coalition is calling on parties to the Minamata Convention to eliminate all-mercury-added cosmetics from physical and online markets.

The call was made ahead of the Fifth Conference of the Parties (COP5) of the Minamata Convention to be held from October 30 to November 3 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Last Sunday, coalition members dressed up as zombies and assembled in Plaza Santa Cruz, Manila to call attention to the toxic threats posed by mercury-added skin-lightening products. The group said they also advocate for treaty decisions leading to a global ban on mercury-added cosmetics and other measures to protect human health and the ecosystems.

With Undas (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day) just around the corner, we ask COP5 negotiators to “stop the mercury horror,” EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator Aileen Lucero was quoted in a statement as saying.

“From Manila to Geneva, our message is a resounding support to proposals that will ban all cosmetics containing any amount of mercury, and promote effective measures at the country level that will reinforce the ban, halt the marketing of mercury-added cosmetics, and cut public demand for such poisonous products,” Lucero added. “We further hope that delegates will take a common stance against colorism, tell citizens of the world to accept and celebrate their natural skin tone, and shun chemical whiteners containing mercury and other hazardous substances.”

Mercury-added cosmetics such as “skin lightening creams” have been banned under the Minamata Convention due to their toxic nature and high exposure potential from being applied directly to the skin.

“These cosmetics are dangerous and should be the subject of international cooperation to ensure that they are not traded, advertised, or used,” said Lee Bell, mercury policy advisor to the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN).

“Unscrupulous manufacturers and traders in some countries are still making these poisonous cosmetics, with very high mercury levels, and selling them to unwitting customers through the Internet sales platforms and some marketplaces,” Bell added. “This must be brought to an end through a proactive, concerted effort by customs officials, health authorities, and others to avoid ongoing exposure to vulnerable populations.”

Dr. Sary Valenzuela of the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, explained that aside from allowing mercury to penetrate the body through the skin, “these facial creams also release mercury vapors, which users and anyone at home, including babies and children can inhale.”

“This creates a two-fold exposure situation through dermal absorption and vapor inhalation,” Valenzuela said. “People living together in places with inadequate ventilation are at greater risk when they breathe mercury-contaminated air and touch mercury-contaminated clothes, blankets, pillows, and towels.”

To drive their message home, EcoWaste Coalition members gathered at the Carriedo Fountain in Plaza Santa Cruz brandishing a yellow banner with a message that says “Keep the promise, make mercury history. Ban mercury-added cosmetics.” The group said they want to remind COP5 delegates of the failure to stop the production and trade of cosmetics containing mercury and the need for urgent and decisive action.

Sunday’s assembly featured “Zombeauties” a portmanteau of “Zombie” and “beauty”—or advocates who donned crowns made up of small boxes of mercury-laced skin whiteners that the EcoWaste Coalition collected during their years-long investigation on mercury-added cosmetics that began in 2011.

The” Zombeauties” also wore sashes where the well-documented health effects of mercury exposure via skin lightening products are written. The effects include damage to the kidneys, brain, and nervous system, skin rashes, discoloration, and scarring, anxiety, depression, and peripheral neuropathy.

After a short program at Plaza Santa Cruz, the group paraded “Zombie-style” through Bustos and Carriedo Streets wielding placards with various inscriptions, including a reminder to “stop equating beauty with whiteness” and a call on COP5 delegates to “ban the advertising, display and marketing of mercury-added cosmetics” and to “shut down the trade in mercury-added cosmetics.”