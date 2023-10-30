WFH, asynchronous classes allowed for week of holidays

MALACAÑANG has allowed government employees to work from home while public schools implement “asynchronous classes” on Tuesday, October 31.

This after the Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin issued last Friday Memorandum Circular 38 containing the said policy to allow public servants to enjoy a long weekend next week.

“In order to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints’ Day on November 1, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country, work from home arrangement in government offices shall be implemented, and asynchronous classes in public schools shall be conducted on October 31,” Bersamin said in the 1-page issuance.

To note, special non-working holiday were declared by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for October 30 for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and November 1, 2023 for the commemoration of All Saints’ Day.

MC 38 will allow government workers and public school students to go to work or attend their classes, respectively via online.

The issuance will not cover government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their usual operations and render the necessary services in person.

It also stressed that private companies and schools will have the discretion if they will implement a similar policy on the same date.

Bersamin issued MC 38 after a user’s post circulated on social media and claimed the Palace had declared a half-day reporting for work for government employees on October 31. The government has declared such post as spurious.