SSS reminds members to pay contributions

THE Social Security System (SSS) announced last Friday that all self-employed, voluntary and non-working spouse members have until October 31, 2023, to pay their SSS contributions from July to September 2023.

The SSS made the announcement following the long weekend in the country this week due to the nationwide Barangay Elections and the holidays.

However, this payment deadline reminder does not apply to land-based members who are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The contribution payment deadline for land-based OFW members for the applicable months of January to September of a given year is on December 31 of the same year, while for the applicable months of October to December of a given year, it is on January 31 of the succeeding year, the SSS said through a statement.

If the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments may still be made on the next working day.

The SSS has various accredited bank and non-bank collecting partners that offer over-the-counter and online payment options. These are in addition to the Automated Tellering System facilities located in selected SSS branches.

Branches open

THE SSS alsp announced last Sunday that its branch offices nationwide will remain open on October 31, 2023, to accommodate its members and claimants.

In a statement, the SSS said its branches “are ready to serve employers, members, pensioners, and their beneficiaries who may opt to conduct their transactions on the said date.”

All branch offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and accept various SSS transactions, including tellering services in SSS branch offices with tellering facility, the pension fund manager’s statement read.

SSS said its members and claimants may also transact 24/7 online using the My.SSS portal and the SSS Mobile App.

There also SSS-accredited bank and non-bank collecting partners where members may pay over-the-counter and online.

Earlier, Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular 38, which implemented a work from home arrangement in government offices on October 31, 2023, to allow government employees to travel to and from the different regions in the country to properly observe All Saints’ Day on November 1, 2023.