SM City Sto. Tomas is now open

Your Ultimate #AweSM Batangas Destination

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. recently opened its 85th supermall, the 4th in the province of Batangas. Nestled against the majestic backdrop of Mt. Makiling.

SM City Sto. Tomas is a vibrant and exciting shopping hub that offers endless delights. This spacious lifestyle destination boasts a vast array of retail choices, delicious dining options, and top-notch entertainment, all set against the backdrop of a bustling city.

Sharing honors in the balloon popping during its blessing are: Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, (3rd from left) with Sto. Tomas City Mayor Atty. Jhun Marasigan and wife Elizabeth (center), Sto. Tomas City Vice Mayor Catherine Perez (3rd from right) and Vicar General Msgr. Ruben Dimaculangan (4th from left). They were joined by SM officials (from L-R) SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation President Hans Sy Jr., SM Supermalls’ President Steven T. Tan, SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey C. Lim, and SM Retail Executive Director Herson Sy.





A paradise in the city

SM City Sto. Tomas’s architectural design mirrors the dynamic spirit of the locality: wide, airy spaces adorned with touches of lush greenery.

As you step inside SM City Sto. Tomas, you’ll be greeted by its spaces that evoke a sense of openness and freedom. The expansive hallways and high ceilings inevitably make your malling experience like a breath of fresh air.





The abundant natural light that filters through the windows adds a warm and inviting ambiance, making you feel at ease the moment you enter. Also, the presence of greenery adds a touch of natural beauty, offering visitors a brief escape from the urban jungle.

Immerse yourself in art installations and Instagram-worthy spots, making each visit a unique and magical experience.

Pawsitively purrfect company for your Instagram or Tktok post.





The Glow Verse The Infinity Room

World-renowned brands and local favorites come together to create a shopping paradise that offers an abundance of choices to Batangueños. You can find everything you need under one roof, from fashion essentials at The SM Store, trendy fashion finds at Surplus, a variety of food options at the Food Court, home essentials at Watson’s, groceries at SM Supermarket, electronics at SM Appliance Center, the latest gadgets at Cyberzone, trendy goods at Miniso, pet care at Pet Express, and hardware solutions at Ace Hardware. SM City Sto. Tomas truly is a shopper’s utopia!

For movie buffs, the three digital cinemas provide a premium cinematic experience. Catch the latest blockbusters in style with its premium Opus fixed seats, laser cinema projection, and a Dolby Surround 7.1 sound system. It’s the perfect way to unwind and escape into the world of cinema.





Conveniently located along the Maharlika Highway with its own transport terminal, SM City Sto. Tomas is easily accessible to Batangas, Laguna, and Quezon residents. Positioned in a rapidly evolving city, it serves as an all-in-one community hub, perfect for creating lasting memories.





SM City Sto. Tomas is committed to sustainability, offering eco-friendly features such as EV charging stations and energy-efficient design and a bike parking station where cyclists can safely park their trusty two-wheelers.

This mall is not just a shopping center; it’s a destination for creativity, flavors, and shopping. See you at SM City Sto. Tomas – Ala eh!!

