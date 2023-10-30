PNB inks deal with SG firm to enhance loan processing

THE Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB) announced last week that its officials signed a Memorandum of Agreement with executives of Integro Technologies Pte. Ltd. (ITPL) last September 27 to further enhance the processing of business loan transactions.

The initiative aims to install a system that will further streamline PNB’s end-to-end processes for business loan transactions. The goal is not only to make the workflow faster, but to also provide clients with more efficient access to their business loan applications through PNB’s secure online platform and branches, making loan transactions more convenient and hassle-free.

“This project is a very important step towards creating a superior customer experience,” PNB President Florido P. Casuela was quoted in a statement the lender issued. “Our role is to be our customers’ partner in success and so we continuously look for ways to help them do business easier. “

ITPL stands as a cutting-edge and trailblazing provider of lending platforms, according to PNB. Their flagship platform represents the result of more than twenty years of continuous refinement and the application of best practices, the lender added.

PNB said ITPL’s lending platform has become “the preferred choice” for top banks in Asia and the Middle East as they work towards achieving their strategic objectives. With its headquarters in Singapore, ITPL operates delivery centers in various key locations, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Integro Technologies operates as a subsidiary of Navi Mumbai, India-headquartered AurionPro Solutions Ltd.

“We are excited to be PNB’s chosen partner to digitize and transform their corporate lending process,” ITPL CEO Shekhar Mullatti was quoted in the statement as saying. Mullatti added that the firm’s lending platform “is a ready compendium of best practices across leading banks in Asean and is already localized for the Philippines’ regulatory and business environment.”

“We are confident it will enable PNB to optimize the risk-reward equation and improve customer experience,” he added.

