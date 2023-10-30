PHL repatriates rescued birds back to Indonesia

NOT everything repatriated are humans.

So said Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) repatriated native bird species that were rescued by wildlife law enforcers back to their country of origin: Indonesia.

The Indonesian birds—73 different native Indonesian bird species—were repatriated last October 18, the BusinessMirror learned.

The repatriation was initiated by the DENR through the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) in coordination with the Embassy of Indonesia in Manila and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the DENR’s counterpart agency in Indonesia.

Sources said the repatriated birds were traced to Indonesia and were rescued by DENR wildlife law enforcers together with a special unit from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) five years ago from a pet shop in Pasay City. It has a total value of P22 million if sold in the black market.

The operation that resulted in the arrest and filing of criminal charges against a certain Abraham Beranles Juner Bawenti, Nestor Torino, and Jose Bandigan for violations of Section 27 of Republic Act 9147 or “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001,” is just one of many conducted by the DENR’s Task Force Pogi.

Sources at the DENR said 59 Sulphur-crested cockatoos; two Black-palm cockatoos worth about P350,000 each; 11 Moluccan cockatoos and one Black-capped lorry worth each, have been under the care of the DENR-BMB, which runs the National Wildlife Rescue and Research Center of the DENR.

All of the repatriated Indonesian birds are endangered.

Yulo-Loyzaga earlier announced plans to upgrade the facilities of the National Wildlife Rescue and Research Center, and the plan to deploy wildlife trafficking monitoring units to man the country’s airports and seaports.

On top of that, she told the BusinessMirror that she is also eyeing to hire more veterinarians acknowledging that the DENR currently has one “animal doctor” who looks after the rescued animals housed at the NWRRC, which is situated inside the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Rescue Center (NAPWRC) in Quezon City.

“We need more veterinarians to take care of our rescued wildlife. Did you know that we have 2 tigers in that facility? I wanted to improve the facility,” the DENR chief said adding that the NAPWRC and the NWRRC are not a “zoo” but a research and rescue center.

In the future, Yulo-Loyzaga said the facility, once improvement is completed, will cater to researchers wanting to study animal wildlife.

Thousands of species are currently housed in the facility, which is the central depository of all rescued wildlife.

Regional Offices of the DENR had partnerships with various institutions to rescue wildlife.

At the NAPWRC and the NWRRC, she noted that the rescued animals are cramped in small cages, adding that part of the plan to improve the facility is also to put up better cages for the rescued wildlife.

Monkeys, snakes, reptiles, and assorted birds—including a Philippine eagle—are sheltered in the facility.

It was learned that the repatriated birds have safely arrived in Indonesia and were received by Indonesian authorities at the Sockarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia.

The Indonesian birds, which were properly rehabilitated in the Philippines, will be released back into the wild by Indonesian authorities in areas where they naturally occur.

Indonesia and the Philippines were earlier reported to be “hotspots” of illegal wildlife trade with unscrupulous traders targeting native birds from both countries.

The DENR is pushing for a measure that will create its wildlife law enforcement unit to strengthen the campaign against illegal wildlife trade through the amendment of the Wildlife Act.