PES confab to tackle steps toward PH DevPlan success

THE Philippine Economic Society (PES) announced that its 61st Annual Meeting and Conference on November 7 to November 8 would look at ways to contribute to a transformed, dynamic and resilient economy in line with the country’s new development blueprint, the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

“This year, the government aims to steer the country towards achieving sustainable economic growth and transformation through the Philippine Development Plan [PDP] 2023-2028,” PES President and Ateneo School of Government Dean Dr. Philip Arnold P. Tuaño was quoted in a statement as saying. Tuaño added that the 61st PES Annual Meeting and Conference aims to contribute “to this timely discussion by offering constructive insights and concrete steps to achieve broader economic and social transformation in order to reach our national development goals.”

“The coming years are crucial and we hope to gather individuals and organizations, mainly belonging to the economics profession, to brainstorm on this important blueprint that will guide the administration’s priorities, policies and actions, affecting the lives of all Filipinos,” Tuaño said.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan’s keynote address on the first day of the conference will focus on this year’s theme “Transforming the Philippine Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society.” The session will tackle how achieving the PDP targets hinges on an efficient economic transformation that raises productivity and competitiveness, opens high-quality employment, reduces poverty and enables a more equitable distribution of opportunities.

Distinguished speakers will also address the perceived challenges faced by different sectors, the necessary structural transformations and the crucial steps required to ensure the success of the PDP in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world. Last year, the government launched the comprehensive roadmap, which was framed by the administration’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda and focuses on economic and social transformation. The PDP also lays down the Philippine government’s medium-term priorities, strategies and targets toward achieving the “AmBisyon Natin 2040,” the country’s long-term collective vision of a “Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Buhay” for all Filipinos.

The first plenary session on Transforming the Philippine Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society will have Dr. Cielito F. Habito of the Ateneo de Manila University, Dr. Ndiamé Diop, country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand of World Bank and Ma. Theresa D. Marcial, president and CEO of BPI Asset Management and Trust Corp. as panelists. Coco Alcuaz, executive director of the Makati Business Club, will moderate the session.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) will sponsor and organize the second plenary session on “Innovation as a Catalyst for Economic Transformation: Challenges and Way Forward for the Philippines.” The session aims to explore and facilitate a holistic understanding of how innovation intricately underpins contemporary economic dynamics. This session also sets the stage for presenting and discussing the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD), a comprehensive document that outlines long-term goals and provides a strategic roadmap for enhancing innovation governance, catalyzing and expediting innovation endeavors and facilitating the integration and promotion of public-private partnerships.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University (DLSU) Prof. Jesus Felipe will discuss the likelihood that the PDP targets will be met using the “Animo” macro-econometric model of the Philippine economy developed at DLSU.

On the second day of the conference, DLSU Angelo King Institute Senior Research Fellow Dr. Caesar Cororaton will discuss the results of their study on non-tariff measures on key food commodities during the plenary session sponsored and organized by the Orient Integrated Development Consultants Inc. (OIDCI). The NEDA-funded study estimated the potential welfare impact of major reforms in the NTM system, among others. This session will be followed by a discussion on challenges and opportunities for digitalization and competition policy by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC). The Founding Chairman of the Fintech Alliance, Lito Vilanueva, Trade and Industry Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba and Atty. Jose Jesus Disini of the University of the Philippines-College of Law will lead the discussion to be moderated by PCC Commissioner Ferdinand M. Negre.

In the afternoon, Monetary Board Member Dr. V. Bruce J. Tolentino, Department of Budget and Management Principal Economist Dr. Joselito R. Basilio and Union of Metro Manila Cooperatives Chair Fr. Anton C.T. Pascual will discuss ways to promote an inclusive, innovative, healthy and sustainable financial sector. This session is organized to celebrate the “Economic and Financial Literacy Week” (EFL Week) in the second week of November pursuant to Republic Act 10922 and NEDA Memorandum Circular 01 issued on October 16. The law specifically tasks the PES, in coordination with NEDA, to lead and encourage private sector participation in activities expanding economic and financial consciousness and literacy. The theme for this year’s EFL Week is “Bayanihanomics: Sama-samang Pakikilahok para sa Matibay na Ekonomiya.”

To close the conference, Dr. Nanak Kakwani, former professor of the University of New South Wales and distinguished fellow of the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, India, who is also one of the global experts in economic welfare, will deliver a plenary lecture and discuss his paper “Defining and Measuring Four Recently Evolved Development Concepts: Pro-poor Growth, Pro-poor Development, Inclusive Growth and Inclusive Development.”

This year’s conference is co-organized with the NEDA, the PCC, the OIDCI and the DLSU. Several parallel sessions on equally relevant and timely topics will be spread across the two-day gathering. Aside from the insightful discussions from the sessions, participants will also look forward to the oath-taking of the “Young Economists Honor Society Batch 2023,” the annual narrative and financial report of the PES and the announcement of the PES Board election results during the closing of the conference. It is expected that more than 300 PES members, faculty members and students and members of financial institutions, private corporations, government agencies and non-government organizations will be attending.

All plenary and breakout sessions of the 2-day conference will be held on-site at Novotel Manila Araneta City, Quezon City. Only plenary sessions will be available for online participants through private streaming via Zoom. The deadline for pre-registration of online participants is on November 3 while on-site participants may still walk in on the day of the conference. The conference website may be accessed at https://economicsph.org/pes61.