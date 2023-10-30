PAPI poll has ex-president Duterte leading Senate race

THE Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) said its latest senatorial survey covering select barangays nationwide showed former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte leading the race.

The survey, conducted from October 2-8, further showed former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao next to Duterte, followed by Sagip Party-list representative Rodante D. Marcoleta, taking the third slot.

Senator Imee Marcos landed at fourth, followed by Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong” Go at fifth, then former Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Next to Sotto was former radio/TV personality and ACT-CIS Party list congressman Erwin Tulfo; followed by actor and incumbent senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla; then two more incumbent senators: Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa and Manuel “Lito” Lapid in the ninth and 10th slots.

The PAPI survey was for the Top 20 in the next Senate race, and polled 1,000 respondents, aged 18 to 50 years old.

Taking rank 11 was incumbent Sen. Pia Cayetano, followed by former Manila City Mayor Franciso ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., then former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Behind Robredo was former senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, followed by incumbent Sen. Francis Tolentino, former senators Gringo Honasan, Dr. Willie Ong, former senator Mar Roxas, with Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro rounding out the list of 20.

There are 42,046 barangays nationwide as of 2021 and the survey accounted for 20 percent from A and B population, 70 percent from C, D and 10 percent from the E crowd, PAPI explained.

With only over a year before the 2025 midterm elections, PAPI acknowledged that many parties conducting surveys believe that a lot can still happen and changes in rankings may take place anytime.