Meralco, TNT, 2 others in quarterfinals

FOUR teams led by Meralco and TNT marched to the Leg 3 quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Second Conference on Monday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

The Bolts, Triple Giga, Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays and Cavitex Braves all booked berths in the knockout stage after emerging on top of their respective pools on the first day of pool play.

Meralco swept all of its three assignments in Pool B, capped by a dominant 21-9 win over San Miguel behind the 10 points and six rebounds of guard Jeff Manday.

TNT, winner of the first two legs this conference, did the same in Pool A including a thrilling 21-19 victory over guest team MCFASolver as Chester Saldua and Gryann Mendoza struck down the stretch to score the winning points for the telecommunication franchise.

The win by the Triple Giga over Tech Centrale eliminated the guest team (0-2), and gave Cavitex (1-1) a safe passage to the quarterfinals.

The Braves lost to TNT, 20-17, but beat MCFASolver, 21-18.

In Pool C, Pioneer Elastoseal is also perfect with a 2-0 record and already assured of advancing to the next round following back-to-back victories over Barangay Ginebra, 16-12, and Blackwater, 18-17.

The remaining four quarterfinals slots are still being contested as of presstime amongst Terrafirma, Northport, and San Miguel in Pool B and Purefoods, Blackwater, and Barangay Ginebra in Pool C.

Eight teams will vie in the knockout stage set on Tuesday where the champion team gets P100,000 in prize money.