Low contribution of OFW SSS-members mulled over

THE chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs said the Lower Chamber is now studying a sustainable solution for the social security and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as the Social Security System (SSS) revealed that only 540,000 out of the 1.3 million covered OFWs are active contributing members.

House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs Chairman Ron P. Salo of Kabayan Partylist said his committee is now focusing on proposed measures to establish a dedicated pension system tailored exclusively for OFWs.

Salo emphasized the creation of a distinct social security and retirement system specially designed for OFWs, in line with the aspirations expressed by OFWs during consultation.

“One of the central pillars of this initiative is the intention to address the social protection needed by our modern-day heroes,” the lawmaker said. “This pension program seeks to provide them with a lasting solution for social security and welfare.”

During a recent committee hearing, the SSS revealed that only around 540,000 are active contributing members of the 1.3 million covered OFWs, despite its compulsory coverage.

“We sought to identify the challenges faced by SSS in implementing mandatory coverage so that we could address them in the proposed measure,” Salo said.

“While the amended SSS law requires OFWs to be mandatorily covered and treated as self-employed members, our OFWs clamor for a distinct pension system exclusively designed for them—a framework that acknowledges their unique circumstances, vulnerabilities, and contributions to our nation’s growth,” Salo added. According to Salo, the committee is now discussing House Bill (HB) 8574, or the Kabayan OFW Pension Bill, and three other bills on the same subject were discussed.

“It would offer financial support in the event of job loss, disability, or death, providing a safety net for OFWs and their families during challenging times. Additionally, it would establish a retirement fund, enabling OFWs to secure social and financial protection in their old age, granting them the dignity and peace of mind they deserve,” he said.

“We will consider the advice of DFA on the portability and exportability of social security rights, such that our OFWs will be able to carry their social security rights even if they move or work in another country, and that they will be able to receive their benefits abroad even if they are no longer working in the country where they earned their benefits,” Salo added. “We will make sure that the system will be accessible, sustainable, and that its risks will be managed well.”

The lawmaker expressed gratitude for the substantial support received from the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and various OFW groups who he said helped ideate an OFW pension system.

“By establishing the ‘Kabayan OFW Pension System,’ the government takes a significant step towards safeguarding the rights and welfare of OFWs. It is a testament to our dedication to protecting and empowering our modern-day heroes, who have contributed so significantly to our nation’s progress,” Salo said.