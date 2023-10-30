LGU support key to reviving PHL coconut sector–solon

The “all-out support” of local government units (LGUs) in coconut-producing areas is crucial to the revival of the Philippine Coconut Authority’s (PCA) ambitious coconut replanting initiative, according to a senior lawmaker.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said this plan aims to rejuvenate a once-thriving coconut export industry by cultivating 100 million high-yield trees over the next five years.

Having served as the former governor of the coconut-producing province of Camarines Sur, Villafuerte said he “strongly supports” PCA’s endeavor to engage LGUs in their Coconut Planting and Replanting Project.

He said this project is designed to reinvigorate the country’s coconut export sector, which has been surpassed by Indonesia and India as the largest global producers of this tropical drupe.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a recent meeting with PCA executives at Malacañan Palace, expressed his full support for this initiative to plant 20 to 25 million coconut trees annually until 2028. He has called on agency officials to devise a “clear plan” for this comprehensive five-year endeavor.

For Villafuerte, the complete backing of LGUs in coconut-producing regions is instrumental in revitalizing this previously flourishing sector, aligning with the President’s pledge to leave no Filipino behind in the quest for a prosperous nation.

Villafuerte also pointed out the “alarming fact” that a significant majority of the 2.5 million coconut farmers in the country already l ive below the poverty line.

“Only by implementing the PCA’s program, coupled with strong support from the Palace, national government agencies, LGUs, and the private sector, can we uplift our coconut farmers from poverty and restore the industry to its former glory through ambitious replanting efforts and other intervention programs.”

As of 2019, the lawmaker said about 90 percent of coconut farmers lived below the annual poverty threshold of P125,775; and a majority of these tillers listed in the National Coconut Farmers Registry are food insecure and without social protection.

Villafuerte said the declining trend in coconut productivity, which fell to 44 nuts per year in 2019 from 46 nuts in 2009, presents a grim picture. In stark contrast, India and Indonesia can produce 80 to 100 nuts per tree.

Camarines Sur’s situation is even more dire, with an average annual yield of only 34 nuts per tree due to a significant number of old or senile trees in the region, he said.

Even without replacing existing trees, he said providing farmers access to available production technologies and inputs like fertilizer can significantly boost yields.

Budget constraints have limited the PCA’s tree planting efforts to only 1 to 3 million trees, said Villafuerte, resulting in a decrease in coconut production 14 million metric tons (MMT) over the past three years, from 15.86 MMT in 2012 according to Philippine Statistics Authority data.

This decline has led to Indonesia and India surpassing the Philippines as the world’s top coconut producers.

Despite reduced harvests, the solon said the Philippines managed to export coconut products worth $3.22 billion in 2022.

In addition to replanting high-yield varieties, the PCA should implement other intervention programs, he said. These include promoting modern farming technologies, providing access to processing facilities, marketing outlets for value-added products, and enhancing farmers’ income through multi-cropping and animal-raising on their lands.

“For the Philippines to regain its status as the world’s biggest producer and exporter of coconut products,” Villafuerte said, “the PCA will have to accelerate its program to replant 100 million trees on the Marcos watch, with the support of all concerned NG agencies, LGUs, and other industry sectors.”

Villafuerte also urged the PCA to expedite its plan to establish Memorandums of Agreement (MOAs) with LGUs of coconut-producing provinces and municipalities to encourage them to implement activities related to planting and replanting, seed farm development, coconut fertilization, and other initiatives in their respective areas.

The PCA’s five-year rehabilitation plan aims to reverse declining coconut production attributed to factors like aging trees, typhoon-related land destruction, climate change, pests, and diseases, as well as changing global demand in the face of competition from palm oil.