Comelec Chair: ‘Don’t mess with our business’

THE chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has warned rabble-rousers to refrain from throwing a monkey wrench in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30 as he said the Comelec is fully-ready for the electoral process.

The barangay elections have been more historically “problematic” when it comes to peace and order compared to national and local elections, Chairman George Garcia said last Sunday.

“The Comelec means business and don’t mess with our business,” Garcia said to warn against individuals or groups that may or are planning to disrupt the process.

Nonetheless, Garcia told reporters that the Comelec is “100-percent” ready for the BSKE.

The poll body is “prepared” to prevent any election-related violence, and other incidents such as vote-buying and selling, he added.

However, he said they are still closely monitoring areas under red category, including municipalities in Abra and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

According to Garcia, all local poll bodies in the country are closely monitoring possible vote-buying cases and incidents that “candidates may commit.”

“Lahat may posibilidad, lahat ay may pwedeng mangyari lalo pa’t sa sobrang laki ng ating bansa. [Everything is possible, anything may happen especially on how big our country is],” the Comelec chief said.

As a part of preparation for BSKE, the poll body has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) to deploy additional forces within the vicinity of voting centers.

He also asked PNP and AFP for foot soldiers to inspect surroundings rather than merely doing checkpoints.

“Hindi sapat lang na nasa checkpoint ‘yung mga kapulisan natin. [It is not enough that our police are only at the checkpoints],” Garcia said.

The Comelec also ordered AFP and PNP to confiscate unauthorized guns and other firearms.

“What is good; if our forces are deployed properly and strategically and, at the same time, our operation is intact, we can ensure we could prevent the occurrence of any incidents and irregularities,” Garcia said in Filipino.

As of Thursday, 361 areas were labeled under the “red category,” most of which are in the Barmm.

Negros Oriental has been placed under curfew for the BSKE, following the authority of Comelec control, according to Garcia.

Prayers urged

WITH news on tensions in some areas, CIBAC Party-List Rep. Bro. Eddie Villanueva called on all Filipinos to pray and work for a safe, honest, and successful conduct of the 2023 BSKE.

Villanueva issued his statement a day before the exercise that would put 42,027 Filipinos into elected positions nationwide.

A total of 336,216 positions for barangay chairpersons and kagawads are at stake, along with an additional 336,216 slots to be filled by those elected as SK members in each barangay.

According to Villanueva, the 2023 barangay elections are particularly significant as they provide an opportunity for Filipinos to elect leaders who will play a crucial role in shaping local policies, implementing government programs, and overseeing the efficient allocation of resources.

“I call on all Filipinos to pray to God for safe, honest, and successful 2023 barangay and SK elections. I call on everyone to be vigilant and not to allow any effort that will disrupt the peaceful exercise of our God-given and Constitutionally-granted right to choose the leaders in the most basic unit of our government—the barangay,” Villanueva said.

He said successful candidates for these positions will bear significant responsibilities, including improving infrastructure, maintaining peace and order, and promoting social and economic development within their respective barangays.

“Filipinos should ask for the Lord’s guidance as they practice their privilege to vote, which is actually both a right and an obligation before God and country. We should discern and choose with utmost care the people we will empower to govern our barangay halls because the results of this election will be pivotal and crucial to our progress as a nation. Remember that these barangay officials will be the implementers of laws and dispensers of public funds on the ground, so we cannot afford to be remiss in selecting the right ones.”

Lawmakers’ appeal

LAWMAKERS have emphasized the need for a peaceful and well-organized electoral process.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez called upon all candidates to refrain from violence and uphold the essence of democracy.

Romualdez stressed the significance of ensuring a secure and peaceful election for the benefit of all communities.

“Our barangays serve as the foundation of our nation’s governance. It is crucial that these elections take place in an atmosphere of tranquility and respect for the rule of law,” Romualdez said.

“We implore all candidates and their supporters to act with civility, restraint, and respect for one another. The true strength of our democracy lies in our ability to peacefully choose our local leaders,” he added.

Romualdez underlined that a secure electoral process is vital to safeguard the rights of all citizens.

He insisted that every eligible voter should be able to cast their vote without apprehension of intimidation or violence.

“The security of the electoral process is essential in preventing any form of undue influence, manipulation, or discrimination,” he emphasized.

”When voters can participate without fear, it upholds the core principles of democracy—that every citizen’s voice is cherished, and every vote is equal. This equitable platform is the cornerstone of a just and representative democracy,” Romualdez said.

Post-BSKE

MEANWHILE, Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian filed an enabling legislation, which set in motion a congressional initiative to “empower youth participation in governance.”

Gatchalian filed Senate Bill (SB) 1058 that, once passed into law, will create a national federation for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK).

In calling for peaceful and honest barangay and SK elections, the lawmaker made his proposal in SB 1058, which seeks to amend Section 21 of the SK Reform Act of 2015, or Republic Act (RA) 10742, “as no national organization for the SK was established to strengthen its vital role in nation building.”

The bill provides that the “Nasyonal na Pederasyon ng SK” (NPSK) is organized and shall be composed of the elected presidents of the “Panlalawigang Pederasyon ng mga SK.”

In the provinces, it adds that the provincial federation is composed of convenors of the “Pambayan and Panlungsod na Pederasyon ng mga SK.” In the municipalities, Pambayang Pederasyon ng mga SK” is composed of the SK Chairpersons of barangays in the municipality, while in the cities the “Panlungsod na Pederasyon ng mga SK” will be composed of the SK chairpersons of barangays in the city.

“Sa pamamagitan ng SK, nabibigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang ating mga kabataan na maging bahagi ng pamamalakad ng ating mga komunidad. Ngunit maaari pa nating mapalawak ang kanilang ambag sa lipunan. Kaya naman isinusulong nating lumikha ng pambansang pederasyon para mapaigting natin ang kakayahan ng SK na maging bahagi ng pamumuno ng ating bansa,” the Gatchalian bill further provides.

[Through SK, we are able to give our youth the opportunity to be part of the governance of our communities. But we can further expand their contribution to society. That is why we are promoting the creation of a national federation so that we can strengthen SK’s ability to be part of the leadership of our country.]

Moreover, the proposed measure also provides that the elected president of the NPSK shall serve as ex officio member of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP).

In filing the proposed measure, Gatchalian, a former 3-term mayor of Valenzuela City, recognized how the SK has provided the youth with an avenue for participation in various levels of government, including local legislation, and the implementation of programs and projects.

By creating a national SK organization, the Gatchalian bill also “aims to promote a more efficient and effective networking and consensus-building, especially when it comes to addressing governance issues and implementing projects.”