King stars for NEU Hunters in under-21 final

KING GALLARDO hit a clutch three-point shot in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University (NEU) Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory over the San Juan Kings in the 21 Under championship of the Pilipinas Super League at the Central Recreational Fitness Center Gym inside the NEU compound in Quezon City recently.

Vincent Nablo was named Most Valuable Player after leading the Hunters with 20 points and seven assists.

Other than the title-clinching three-pointer, Gallardo also provided solid backup for NEU with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Defense, said Hunters coach Jay Agsalud, was the key to their title-clinching victory that helped negate a slew of turnovers early in the game.

“The players’ bond and camaraderie, traits that make up the team’s culture, were also instrumental,” Agsalud said.

Nablo, meanwhile, thanked the NEU community for its support throughout their PSL run.