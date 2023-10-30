Green Climate Fund renews FAO accreditation

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has renewed the accreditation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

FAO said in a statement that the reaccreditation reaffirms its “unwavering dedication” to advancing climate action through agrifood system transformations and supporting countries in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

FAO’s initial accreditation by the GCF Board, effective in October 2018, marked the beginning of a partnership, which has since played a crucial role in supporting access to climate finance for developing countries.

Over the years, this partnership has grown substantially, with $1.2 billion dollars now invested in climate projects.

“We are delighted with the Board’s decision to confirm FAO’s reaccreditation with the GCF. With this affirmation, we can step up our efforts in supporting countries to deliver climate solutions and actions that transform agrifood systems for a more sustainable and food secure future for all,” said FAO’s Deputy Director-General, Maria Helena Semedo.

The GCF Accreditation is a formal recognition process that allows entities to access and manage financial resources from the GCF for climate-related projects and activities of countries. Accredited Entities play a pivotal role in facilitating the Fund’s mission to support developing countries in their efforts to combat climate change and its adverse effects.

FAO said the partnership is dedicated to accelerating countries’ access to climate finance for adaptation and mitigation action.

The Green Climate Fund is a financial mechanism within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and as a specialized agency of the United Nations, FAO’s mandate involves helping countries make their agrifood systems more efficient, sustainable, and resilient to climate change.

The diverse and wide range of projects in FAO’s GCF portfolio improve livelihoods and food security with climate-resilient crops, agroforestry, sustainable fisheries, and better land and water management. They also tackle biodiversity loss, land degradation and deforestation. The projects aim to ensure a better life and a better environment, especially for small-scale producers, women, youth and Indigenous Peoples.

FAO works closely with public and private sector partners to increase investments in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience with locally led adaptation actions.

Over the years, FAO said it has made “substantial strides” in ensuring the growth of its GCF portfolio and remains committed to accelerating access to finance for the transformation of agrifood systems.

The portfolio now includes 20 transformative projects, 83 readiness projects, and 8 collaborative projects where FAO partners with other GCF-Accredited Entities to implement project activities.

“This expansion has made a significant impact on climate resilience and mitigation efforts in member countries.”